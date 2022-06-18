ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alonso fastest in drenched FP3

By Michael Lamonato
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernando Alonso has beaten Pierre Gasly to top spot in a soaking-wet final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix. After a dry and warm Friday, Formula 1 woke up to a drenched circuit on Saturday morning. Only the wet tire would do for the first 45 minutes of FP3....

racer.com

racer.com

Bottas was set to retire after 2018 due to Hamilton defeats

Valtteri Bottas has revealed he was planning on retiring from Formula 1 after the 2018 season, as he struggled mentally with being beaten by Lewis Hamilton. The Finn joined Mercedes ahead of the 2017 season and won three races in his first year, but he failed to win in the following campaign, ending the season fifth in the drivers’ championship and without a podium in the final four rounds. Speaking to the Motor Sport Magazine “My Big Break” podcast, Bottas says he had made his mind up to retire after falling out of love with F1, and only reversed the decision — one he had yet to communicate to Mercedes — two months before the 2019 season got underway.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

FIA move on porpoising ‘overtly biased’ to helping Mercedes - Horner

The technical directive issued ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix showed the FIA’s stance on porpoising is “overtly biased” to fixing Mercedes’ issues, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Ahead of the race weekend the FIA announced its intention to introduce a technical directive...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen edges Sainz for Canadian GP win

Max Verstappen has fended off a fast-finishing Carlos Sainz to win the Canadian Grand Prix and grow his championship lead. Verstappen had led Sainz for much of the race after acing his getaway from pole, while the Spaniard lost crucial early seconds stuck behind Fernando Alonso. Unable to recover the...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

K-PAX continues streak with VIR sweep in GT World Challenge

As the final race of the VIR weekend, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS championship provided 90 minutes of GT3 entertainment. Yellow flags were only out twice, with the second lasting as long as 18 minutes. In light of it being Father’s Day, David Askew of the No. 63 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 got to watch his daughter Olivia battle it out in TC America’s TCX class this morning, and father-son-in-law duo Jan Heylen and Charlie Luck co-drove the No. 45 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R 991.2.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Sainz buoyed by feeling of being fastest on track in Montreal

Carlos Sainz believes he was the fastest driver in the Canadian Grand Prix but didn’t have a big enough pace advantage to overtake Max Verstappen for victory. Verstappen led from pole position but Sainz was closing down on him in the middle part of the race and looked set to attempt a one-stop strategy before a late safety car saw him pit and emerge right behind the Red Bull. For the final 16 laps, the pair fought less than a second apart but Sainz couldn’t launch the move he needed to take first and had to settle for second place.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc believes fourth was possible in Canada without pit delay

Charles Leclerc says he got the best possible result by climbing through the field to finish fifth in the Canadian Grand Prix as a pit stop problem limited his chances of further progress. The Ferrari driver started the race from the back row as a result of a grid penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Third "quite overwhelming" for embattled Hamilton

Finishing on the podium in the Canadian Grand Prix was “overwhelming” for Lewis Hamilton after the struggles has faced in recent races. Hamilton was in pain after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to the severity of the bouncing within his Mercedes, and needed acupuncture and massages following the race to help him be fit for Montreal.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Formula 1#Spaniard#German#Frenchman
racer.com

Red Bull suspends junior driver Vips for racial slur

Red Bull has suspended its junior driver Juri Vips for using a racial slur during an online video gaming session. Vips – who drove for Red Bull in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix – was heard using the slur while playing a video game alongside fellow Red Bull junior Liam Lawson that was being streamed on Twitch. Following the incident, Red Bull issued a statement announcing the Estonian driver had been suspended as it looks into the matter.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ruud claims fourth TCX win in TC America race 2

Race 2 of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School at Virginia International Raceway was a fast-paced affair packed full of thrilling battles across every class. Being it was Father’s Day, Fanatec GT World Challenge America competitor David Askew had the opportunity to watch his daughter Olivia Askew (No. 29 Fast Track Racing BMW M2 CS Cup) from the pit lane, as did many families who came out to watch their sons and daughters take to the fast and tricky tarmac of VIR.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kurtz completes GT America sweep at VIR

Cooler temperatures prevailed at Virginia International Raceway for Sunday morning’s GT America powered by AWS race. This was round 6 of the 16 race championship with strong fields in both SRO3 and GT4. Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, and Ferrari racers landed on the SRO3 podium with Porsche and Aston Martin teams taking the top spots in GT4.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen surprised by Ferrari pace in Montreal

Max Verstappen wasn’t expecting Ferrari to be as competitive as it was in the Canadian Grand Prix as he had to hold off Carlos Sainz in a tense battle throughout the final part of the race. A Safety Car period led to a restart with 16 laps left and...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Engine change gives Leclerc freedom to attack – Binotto

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Charles Leclerc is free to attack in the final four races before the summer break after his power unit penalty in the Canadian Grand Prix. Leclerc retired from the lead in Baku and his power unit was deemed beyond repair, leading to Ferrari taking...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

FIA was too easily influenced by Ocon – Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen says the FIA was too easily influenced by Esteban Ocon when it forced the Haas driver to make a pit stop early in the Canadian Grand Prix. Light contact between Magnussen and Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the race led to the Dane picking up minor front wing damage, and Haas was relieved to determinne that it wasn’t affecting his car performance.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Newgarden leads Penske 1-2-3 at Iowa IndyCar test

Nineteen NTT IndyCar Series drivers were in action on Monday at the 0.875-mile Iowa oval, and across the times set in the morning and afternoon, Team Penske’s trio of Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin topped the field in preparation for next month’s doubleheader race weekend. Along...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Alonso demoted two places for final lap weaving

Fernando Alonso has been demoted to ninth place in the Canadian Grand Prix for weaving in front of Valtteri Bottas on the final lap. The Spaniard was suffering from a power unit issue and had slipped back to seventh after starting on the front row, with his teammate Esteban Ocon trying to help him by staying no more than a second ahead and giving him the use of DRS in the closing stages. With Bottas closing in, Alonso was under pressure on the final lap and the Alfa Romeo got a run on him out of the hairpin, with the stewards taking exception to the way the Alpine driver defended.
MOTORSPORTS

