Alonso fastest in drenched FP3

Valtteri Bottas has revealed he was planning on retiring from Formula 1 after the 2018 season, as he struggled mentally with being beaten by Lewis Hamilton. The Finn joined Mercedes ahead of the 2017 season and won three races in his first year, but he failed to win in the following campaign, ending the season fifth in the drivers’ championship and without a podium in the final four rounds. Speaking to the Motor Sport Magazine “My Big Break” podcast, Bottas says he had made his mind up to retire after falling out of love with F1, and only reversed the decision — one he had yet to communicate to Mercedes — two months before the 2019 season got underway.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO