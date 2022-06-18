New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Zyon Gilbert
Zyon Gilbert has good length and athleticism. Can he carve out a role on the 53-man roster at cornerback?
Florida Atlantic's Zyon Gilbert emerged as a man among boys during his five seasons. He finished with having played 3,180 snaps and an 82.9 coverage rating.
Gilbert appeared in 60 games over five seasons as a slot corner, outside corner (his primary role), andat both free and strong safety. He recorded 247 tackles (158 solos), five interceptions, and 26 pass breakups. He was named an All-Conference USA honorable mention in his last three seasons, finishing fifth in the conference in passes defended in 2021.
Gilbert put his athleticism on display during FAU's pro day, with several of his numbers stacking up nicely against what would have been his competition at the combine had he been invited.
He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, which would have him tied for 11th among cornerbacks ; a 40-inch vertical jump, which would have put him in second place; and an 11-foot-6-inch broad jump that would have led all cornerbacks .
A versatile prospect with good length and above-average athleticism, Gilbert is one of over a dozen young cornerbacks looking to find a spot in the Giants defensive backfield.
