The Ohio State Buckeyes are leading the way when it comes to the Name, Image and Likeness era. According to Ohio State, the Buckeyes are leading the way in the NIL department. Ohio State has done more than 1,000 NIL deals, according to the school, which ranks first. The Buckeyes are leading the way in terms of total money and total number of deals.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO