This summer, take the family on a far-off adventure that’s not far from home. At Utah’s Hogle Zoo, there’s wonder around every corner: discover the enchantment of the African Savanna, meet the great apes face to face, stand in awe of our Elephants, go deep into the Rocky Shores, and visit the fascinating Asian Highlands. Let’s take a walk around the park and see what’s waiting for you at the zoo.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO