Falmouth, MA

Two hurt when their speeding car crashed into a building on Clinton Ave. in Falmouth

By Staff Reports
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

FALMOUTH — Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, when the car they were riding in crashed into building on Clinton Avenue early Saturday morning, police said.

The Chevy Camaro was speeding when it crashed into the building housing Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. around 12:43 a.m., police said.

Nobody was inside of the building at the time of the crash, said Fire Capt. Scott Starbard..

Both occupants injuries and were taken to the Falmouth Hospital emergency room.  The driver was subsequently taken to the Providence RI Trauma Hospital via Med-Flight, police said.  The building sustained significant damage.

This incident remains under investigation,

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times:

