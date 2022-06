AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trend of frequent earthquakes seemed to have jumped across the river to the Georgia side. We’ve reported over 20 earthquakes that have rattled areas of South Carolina, near Elgin and Columbia. But a recent string of shakes is now popping up in the Peach State, with tremors felt right here in the CSRA.

