Georgia 4-star LB Dee Crayton adds to June surge for Clemson football recruiting for 2023

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
 3 days ago

Clemson football continued its June recruiting surge with Saturday's announcement that four-star linebacker Dee Crayton has committed to the program.

He is the team's ninth commitment this month and fourth this week.

Crayton, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, is ranked No. 316 overall and 21st at his position for the 2023 class in the 247Sports Composite.

His other finalists were Auburn, Penn State, Missouri and Central Florida.

His high school coach, Mike Palmieri, coached Clemson budding star and former five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson when the two were at Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Crayton is the fifth of Clemson's 12 commits from Georgia with Texas and Florida (two apiece) the other two states with multiple recruits pledging to the Tigers. Clemson entered the day ranked sixth in the team rankings.

“I’m looking for a family atmosphere overall,” Crayton recently told On3.com. “I want to be in a place that can get me to my best potential and a place that feels like home, not just four years, but 40 years.”

