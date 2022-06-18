ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This $9 Tool Has Reportedly Helped Over 55,000 Amazon Customers Say ‘Goodbye To Funky Breath'

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMk24_0gF5Snqz00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We were told to brush our teeth for two minutes and floss twice a day. Even if we do that perfectly, it still doesn’t help a lot to do with oral hygiene . You can floss every bit of chicken out of your teeth and still have bad breath. And you can have a white film-like substance on your tongue. How frustrating is that?! Just like your gums and teeth, your tongue needs a bit of hygienic love as well.

Our tongues are under-appreciated. Weird thing to say, we know, but it’s true! They need to be taken care of just as much and thanks to Amazon , we may have found the go-to tool for making that happen.

For a limited time, you can snag this customer-beloved tool that is said to eliminate bad breath for only $8.99.

Buy: mastermedi 2 Pack Tongue Scraper $8.99, originally $10.99

The mastermedi Tongue Scraper pack is a small but mighty tool to battle bad breath and any gunk on your tongue . Both easy-to-use and compact, this stainless steel scraper can help customers achieve optimal oral hygiene. Along with two scrapers, the bundle comes with a travel case so you can take it anywhere. This tool is said to improve overall oral hygiene by freshening your breath and removing bacteria on your tongue.

Per the brand, using a tongue scraper twice every day can help improve your sense of taste. So all you have to do to use this handy tool is to gently set the rounded part on your tongue and scrape from the back of your tongue forward.

Cleaning this is also super easy because all you have to do is either hand wash it or put it in the dishwasher, followed by a hot rinse, per the brand.

Over 70,000 customers have left reviews under this hygienic tool, with over 55,000 leaving five-star reviews, raving about the product. One of the top reviews labeled their review “bye-bye funky breath,” saying: “THIS SCRAPER WORKS!!!…The thick, white, “mossy” layer that lived on the back of my tongue is gone… there is NO ODOR on my breath… Like NONE… I have been blowing my breath while wearing a face mask in public and standing close to my kids while talking & there’s no reaction… no nothing….this is a miracle!”

Buy: mastermedi 2 Pack Tongue Scraper $8.99, originally $10.99

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFEOQ_0gF5Snqz00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day alcohol deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on whiskey, gin and more

When you think of Amazon Prime Day, deals on tech, home appliances and, of course, its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section and offers a great range of discounted drinks.Stocking everything from Veuve Clicquot champagne to budget-friendly beers, Amazon is ready to rival even your favourite off-licence. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug bottles home in triple-layered carrier bags or cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats – and certainly no worry of being judged by nosey shop goers.Ordering from the online retailer has...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Five must-have eco-friendly products for your smart home

We're all trying to make smart decisions to ensure we don't slow-cook humanity on the spit of climate change. At home, this means using less power that relies on fossil fuels. You can use LED lighting and smart thermostats to that end. Food waste produces loads of methane globally, not to mention the lost resources in making the food in the first place. A new breed of smart home appliances makes the process of minimizing food waste much more convenient. Let's look at just some of the products that can reduce your carbon footprint.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Funky#Tongue Scraper
The Verge

Walmart and Roku are partnering on ‘shoppable ads’ for your TV

Walmart and Roku are partnering to introduce what they call “shoppable ads,” which will let you buy something directly from an ad on your TV. It seems like the new ad format is intended to streamline the shopping experience so you don’t have to switch to your phone or computer if you see an ad for something you might actually want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Get Up to 62% Off on Stylish & Durable Nike Sneakers for the Whole Family

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Answer us this: who doesn’t love sneakers? They’re comfy, stylish, and can potentially complete a super-cute outfit we thought of in the shower. There’s no such thing as too many sneakers, and thanks to Nordstrom’s newest sale, we can add even more to our closets. In case you forgot, we love Nordstrom. Nordstrom sales, Nordstrom exclusives — we can’t get enough of it. This time, we’re losing it over a super-rare sale, where you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

8 best baby monitors for peace of mind, from video to audio models

For the first few months of your baby’s life, it may feel that you’re completely attached at the hip to them. With contact naps aplenty and no real routine in place, those newborn days are a joy of closeness.Over time though, as your baby settles into more of a consistent routine and (let’s be honest) you’re ready to reclaim a little more of your evening back, it’s probably time to start thinking about a baby monitor. A good baby camera or monitor will leave you feeling confident that you can see and hear your baby well, while not in the...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

New Philips Hue lights to make your home colorful and smarter

Signify just launched multiple new additions to its Philips Hue range of smart connected lighting. These include the Go portable table lamp, Tap dial switch, customizable track lighting, and a new colorway for the Signe gradient lamp. Let’s go through them, in reverse order. The new $350 Signe gradient lamp...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Best Dyson Deals: Save $100 on Cordless Stick Vacuums and Purifying Fans

Dyson has deals on their best-selling vacuums and fan that doubles as an air purifier. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. During the Dyson sale, you can save $100 on top-rated home gadgets and must-have cleaning technology, but hurry, the deal ends June 25.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Online shoppers, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon. New information regarding the annual 48-hour flash sale has been released following the success of the retailer's Memorial Day deals. And, from the sounds of it, this year's sale is going to be epic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
CNET

Save $75 on Samsung's Sleek Galaxy Watch 4 Today Only at Best Buy

The market for smartwatches is growing fast, and there's no longer a single true "best" model out there. It all depends on your needs and the other devices you regularly use. And if you're an Android phone user, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the one to beat right now. It was named one of our favorite smartwatches for 2022, and today only at Best Buy, you can pick up Samsung's advanced wearable starting at just $225, $75 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Showbiz411

WalMart Isn’t Brave Enough to Really Dump Mike Lindell’s Pillows: They’re Still on Website, and So Is His Book

All that screaming from Mike Lindell over Wal Mart “dumping” was BS. The chain of low end stores hasn’t erased or cancelled Lindell or My Pillow at all. They have removed Lindell’s products from their stores but not from their website. They’re selling everything there, including Lindell’s idiotic memoir “From Crack Addict to Insurrectionist” for $29.95.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy