El Paso, TX

Ysleta ISD takes awards in production and communications

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) took home 17 awards it says for various degrees of excellence in graphic design, videos, writing, publications, and marketing/ recruitment from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).

According to the district they’re the top earners of such awards throughout El Paso. The awards won are listed below.

This year, the district won a prestigious Golden Achievement Award for exemplary work for its Online, OnTime, OnPoint attendance campaign, which was designed to bolster remote learning at home by encouraging students to faithfully log in to their online classes on time and be on point – involved, engaged, and paying attention at all times. The campaign was created by the district’s Pupil & Parent Services and District Affairs departments.

Awards of Excellence (9)
Vision 2025 The Encore: Strategic Action Plan • 2020 Football Champions billboard
• 2019 YISD video annual report • YISD Is Here for You television commercial
• Class of 2020 Commencement Speech • 2020 COVID-19 Rapid Testing video
• “Choice To Learn” parent flyer • 2021 Groundbreaking: Bel Air High School
• J.M. Hanks Middle School teaser video modernization video


Awards of Merit (6)
• It’s Time! Enrollment & Registration parent • 2020 Braden Aboud Shoe Giveaway video
flyer • 2020-21 Day in the Life of Online Learning
• Class of 2020 virtual graduations website video
• 2020-21 Back To School Central website • 2021 Pre-K & Kindergarten Recruitment video


Honorable Mention (1)
• 2020-21 Day in the Life of Classroom Learning video

In addition, Ysleta ISD won 16 Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards for a variety of work produced by the Public Relations Department in 2020 and 2021. There are three levels of recognition within the Publications & Digital Media Excellence awards: Excellence, Merit, and Honorable Mention.

