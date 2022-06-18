Ezra Miller Reportedly Nixed from DCEU After 'Flash' Movie

DC Comics has long been a leader in comics, animated features, and films but when compared to Marvel’s ability to craft a grander universe than the film industry has ever seen before, DC hasn’t compared as much as they try to. While DC has released a number of hit films from characters that they own and created themselves, connecting the universes between them has never been too successful to the extent that Marvel has been able to do. Many factors have contributed to the fact that DC Comics films don’t live up to the same long-standing hype as Marvel projects tend to gather, even post-release. However, one of the largest reasons for the failure of the DC Extended Universe stems from DC’s lack of reliability to maintain actors for the entirety of the time that the characters have been needed to appear on the screen and in other films and will continue to ruin the DCEU should the trend continue. Below, we’ve gone into detail on the comparisons between DC and Marvel’s giant on-screen universes, the lack of dedicated actors, and un-attached stories that further separate DC from its rival comic publisher in many aspects.

