Johnny Davis is getting drafted Thursday night. It is not a matter of if, but when. Will he crack the top 10? Will he sit back in the late lottery? I do not think he will fall out of the lottery either. Davis is still a young player and has just started to hit his ceiling. He is a quiet player who lets his play do the talking. Here is why whoever drafts Johnny Davis is getting everything they want in a player.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO