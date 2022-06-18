ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC officially recommends COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

By Melissa Klein
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control officially gave the green light for COVID-19 vaccines for babies and preschoolers Saturday, clearing the final hurdles for the long awaited shots.

Shortly after an advisory panel to the CDC voted 12-0 in favor of the vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave her approval for the shots .

“Today, I endorsed ACIP’s recommendation that all children 6 months through 5 years of age should receive a #COVID19 vaccine. Parents, I strongly encourage you to get your children vaccinated against COVID-19,” Walensky tweeted .

The move means nearly 20 million more kids are now eligible for the vaccine.

“This infection kills children and we have an opportunity to prevent that,” Beth Bell, one of the doctors on the advisory panel, said following the vote. “Here is an opportunity to prevent a known risk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWynC_0gF5R4Rs00
The advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and under.
AP

The Food and Drugs Administration authorized the shots Friday. The Modern vaccine is for children 6 months to 5 years and Pfizer’s shot is for those 6 months to 4 years.

The vaccines are expected to begin rolling out next week.

New York Post

New York City, NY
