The only thing worse than the idea of a tick is just how many species of them exist. Believe it or not, there are nine hundred known species of ticks found worldwide, and knowing this is enough to give anyone nightmares. But we absolutely must know how to identify them. While most ticks do not cause lasting harm, some of these parasitic bloodsuckers are vectors for deadly illnesses. While this guide cannot identify every single tick species individually, we can provide you with a comprehensive guide to identifying the two families that tick species fall under and a guide to identifying the most common ticks found in North America.

PETS ・ 25 DAYS AGO