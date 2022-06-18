ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California customs agents find 26.9 pounds of meth hidden in child booster seats

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3zBU_0gF5PpTq00

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. citizen is accused of trying to smuggle nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in child booster seats into the country, customs officials said.

The street value of the 26.9 pounds of meth seized by customs officials was approximately $60,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release on Friday.

According to the release, agents assigned to the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a driver on Interstate 15 north of the checkpoint on Wednesday. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle,

During a search, Border Patrol K9 officers alerted agents to narcotics hidden in the children’s booster seats, KNSD-TV reported. Agents discovered several packages that contained a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the television station.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol, CBP said in its news release.

The driver was turned over to Inland Crackdown Allied Task Force for prosecution. The four children and their mother were released, the release stated.

It was unclear what the relationship was between the driver and the other passengers.

“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M. Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego Sector, said in a statement. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly burning, killing her husband

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly burning and killing her husband on Thursday. WHP-TV said Susquehanna Township police were called out to a home around 5 a.m. on June 16 after they received a call from Evelyn Henderson, 66. She allegedly told the dispatcher that she found her husband dead and believed he killed himself by burning himself, according to court records obtained by WHP-TV.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Hampshire yacht fire: 3 people, 2 dogs rescued from water after jumping overboard

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Three people and two dogs were rescued after jumping overboard when a fire erupted on a yacht in the Piscataqua River, New Hampshire State Police said. According to WFXT, the blaze began about 4 p.m. Saturday as the 70-foot yacht, a 2007 Marlow called the “Elusive,” traveled toward Wentworth Marina in New Castle. The boat was “completely filled with smoke” just minutes later, police said in a news release.
NEW CASTLE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Murrieta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect arrested in attempted murder in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man wanted for an attempted murder and burglary in Mount Vernon was arrested on Sunday. At about 5:23 p.m. on June 18, Mount Vernon officers responded to a report of an assault on Willow Lane. When officers arrived, they contacted a 48-year-old man who...
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man arrested in Nebraska after being found with missing Indiana teen

A 20-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Nebraska earlier this week after he was found with a missing teenager from Indiana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The agency learned on Wednesday that the 13-year-old girl could be traveling through Nebraska with a man in a Ford F-150. The vehicle was located shortly after on westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney, the state patrol said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Checkpoint#Poison#Knsd Tv#The Border Patrol#Cbp#Allied Task Force#The San Diego Sector
Davenport Journal

Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor and remembrance of Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Richardson reportedly died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash while on duty. State officials said that Richardson’s funeral is being held at the Sidney High School on Saturday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m.
IOWA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has run his race for Senate on former President Donald Trump's election lies, refusing to accept the outcome of the 2020 contest. He's campaigned alongside the organizers of the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol building — the rally where he infamously told the crowd it was time to start "kicking ass."
ALABAMA STATE
FOX2Now

St. Louis County town goes from resort to environmental disaster

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Summer is that time when Missouri families pack their vehicles and head somewhere for a relaxing vacation or weekend getaway, like any of the state’s popular lakes or beaches. But there’s a former resort town in west St. Louis County that was home to one of the largest environmental disasters in United States history and rendered the resort into a ghost town.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy