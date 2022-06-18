Sebewaing Sugar Fest parade shows Sugar Queen and more

The Covenant HealthCare Transitional Care Unit has moved from Michigan Ave. in Saginaw across town to the Wellspring Campus in Saginaw Township. The Transitional Care Community is a partnership between Covenant HealthCare and Wellspring Lutheran Services to help patients transition from the hospital to home. The new location is part of the Wellspring Senior Living Campus at the intersection of Shattuck and Wieneke Roads. A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the new site was held Thursday, June 16 celebrating the $5 million investment.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO