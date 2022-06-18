ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine County, IA

Iowa Supreme Court approves grant for QC-area legal services resource

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Supreme Court has approved $241,373.17 in grants to non-profit programs that provide legal assistance to low-income Iowans with civil legal problems. The court awarded grants to 11 different organizations throughout Iowa. The grants are funded...

Radio Iowa

Interviews start next week to fill Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

Three lower court judges and two attorneys have applied for the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. The five are hoping to move to the Supreme Court when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13th. The State Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for each applicant — which will start next Monday with Third Judicial District Chief Juge Patrick Tott of Sioux City ( 9:50 a.m.).
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds poised to make fifth Supreme Court appointment

Five people have applied to succeed the lone remaining Democrat-appointed justice of the Iowa Supreme Court — Justice Brent Appel, who is required by law to retire this year because of his age. The Iowa Judicial Branch on Monday announced the following applicants: — Timothy Gartin, an Ames attorney, city council member and Iowa State […] The post Reynolds poised to make fifth Supreme Court appointment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Abortion is no longer a fundamental right in Iowa. What's next?

Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the state's constitution does not include a "fundamental right" to abortion. The court's decision came in a challenge to a 2020 law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion. Though it's unclear if Friday's decision means the law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds will take effect.
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

Iowa Supreme Court rules employer not immune from asbestos liability

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — A relatively new Iowa law does not protect employers from lawsuits brought by employees who were sickened by asbestos exposure at work, even if the asbestos-containing products were made or sold by someone else, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday in a split decision.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement Tuesday in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on Maine when it comes to religious schools having tuition aid. The Associated Press states that the ruling says Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition...
NEBRASKA STATE
Radio Iowa

Two Iowa centers will take national 988 mental health crisis calls

The nationwide 988 crisis line will go active next month, providing help for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Foundation 2 Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids is one of the two Iowa centers that will answer calls. CEO Emily Blomme tells KCRG TV she is concerned about meeting anticipated demand. “There are tons of concerns, it keeps me up at night,” Blomme says.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Concerned QC citizens seek recycling changes at meeting today

A year ago this month, a small number of citizens on the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) approved a 2022 budget that closed all four public drop-off recycling sites in the county. At every single RICWMA meeting since that decision, a growing number of county residents (“Bring Back...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Mayor primes county for Marina contribution

FORT MADISON – County officials hedged a bit on making a formal commitment to the Fort Madison Marina project Monday morning. At the regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors, Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld was on the agenda looking to secure a $250,000 contribution from the county, a commitment that could help secure another larger, private commitment.
FORT MADISON, IA
WOWT

New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa governor allows deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Nationwide awards 2 QC area fire departments grain-rescue equipment

Nationwide has announced it will award 58 fire departments – two in the Quad City area – across the country with life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to help prevent grain entrapment deaths in rural communities. The Atalissa Volunteer Fire Department and the Cordova Fire Protection District...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleedingheartland.com

A call for solidarity with Iowa's LGBTQ+ community

Ryan Melton is the Democratic nominee in Iowa's fourth Congressional district. Here is the speech I delivered at the Iowa Democratic Party's state convention on June 18. (You can listen to the audio here.) "My brother posted a reflection on his life journey on Facebook yesterday, that was really compelling...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Works | Veteran Women

June is Women Veterans Month and Heather Deters with Home Base Iowa was with us to talk about how IowaWorks is giving those women an opportunity to network. We also have more information at ourquadcities.com/Living Local.
IOWA STATE

