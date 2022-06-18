Crew to sign Cucho Hernandez as new striker in record-breaking deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew is finalizing a record-breaking deal to acquire Colombian Cucho Hernandez as the club’s new striker, sources confirmed to NBC4.

Hernandez, 23, will join the Black & Gold from English-club Watford, who was just relegated to the EFL Championship after finishing in the bottom three in the English Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

NBC4 confirmed that the acquisition fee for Hernandez is expected to be the largest in Columbus Crew history, surpassing the $8 million fee the Black & Gold spent to acquire all-star midfielder Lucas Zelarayan.

Hernandez scored five goals last season for Watford in 24 games in the EPL in his first season playing for the club after multiple loan spells to Spanish clubs.

Columbus had been searching for a new starting striker after the club traded Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids.

The Crew is set to resume MLS play Saturday against Charlotte FC at Lower.com Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.