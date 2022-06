Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes will be "a little bit more cautious on doing too many experiments" on race weekends after he claimed a second podium of the season in Canada. The seven-time world champion labelled his car "undriveable" and a "disaster" following a difficult Friday practice at the Canadian GP in which he and team-mate George Russell ran vastly different set-ups as Mercedes sought more answers for their troublesome W13 car, which has been plagued by porpoising and bouncing all season following F1's rules revolution.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO