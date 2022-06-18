ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Jazz trio to present workshop and concert

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

On June 26, the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series will present the internationally acclaimed Yogev Shetrit Trio in workshop from 2–3 p.m. and in concert from 5–7 p.m. in Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate, located at 1821 Sunset Drive in Bettendorf. The Yogev Shetrit Trio features Moshe Elmakias on piano, Noam Tanzer on bass and Yogev Shetrit on drums and composition.

Admission to the workshop is free for kids and $5 for adults. Doors open for the concert at 4:30 pm. General admission for the concert is $15, and reserved seats are $20. Admission is payable at the door but calling for reservations is suggested. Call 309-373-0790 or email nate@polyrhythms.org to make a reservation.

Yogev Shetrit, an international composer and drummer, earned his BA in Musicology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He later studied at the Drummer’s Collective in NYC and received a full scholarship for studies at the Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music. He has been a music educator for more than 25 years and regularly plays at large worldwide projects.

Shetrit was the founder and a member of the famous Coolooloosh band. His craftmanship and success gave him the opportunity to perform with notable artists, including Chuchito Valdez, Tia Fuller, Arnie Lawrence, Paulo Morello and Kevin Mahogany. He created his trio in 2016 to play his original compositions.

Since then, the Yogev Shetrit Trio has performed in over 30 countries at some of the largest festivals and venues worldwide, including the international Panama Jazz Festival and at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. He has released two studio albums and one live album and is currently working on his third studio album that will be released later this year.

