Here’s Why Tim Allen Wasn’t Cast as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Movie

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
Disney/Pixar’s latest film, Lightyear, just hit theaters, and it has us buzzing with questions. For example, why wasn’t the original voice actor, Tim Allen, in the new flick?. As you may know, Chris Evans replaced Allen as Buzz Lightyear. And with the new movie, fans of the...

C. Vanessa
18h ago

Hollywood needs to come clean, they are age-a-phobes! They claim to be this open minded, positive, all inclusive world, but in reality they are infatuated by and promote youth! So many wonderful older actors and actresses were and still are thrown to the wayside because, how dare they, they aged! The geniuses in hollywood need to wake up and realize getting older is a natural progression of life and yeah older people are interesting, creative, funny, wise and yep, are attractive and we OPEN minded people actually enjoy being around and watching older people. Hollywood suuuuuuucks!

2d ago

Chris Evans is great. Tim Allen is the toy, doesn’t make sense that he would be the real buzz light year. Just like Woody and Jessie aren’t the characters from their TV show. Also, who cares? It’s Tim Allen.

