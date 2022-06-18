ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee man arrested for threatening, fighting, biting next-door neighbors

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNcuK_0gF5PQbn00

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Senat Wilkensky for burglary with assault or battery and battery with a touch or strike against the victim’s will.

According to a police report, Wilkensky went to his neighbor’s door asking for beer. When his neighbor said she didn’t have any beer, Wilkensky burst into the neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor tried to pin him against a wall with the door, but Wilkensky struck his neighbor in the head and chest with a closed fist.

After that, Wilkensky encountered a male neighbor who had heard the commotion. Wilkensky started fighting with him, biting his neighbor in the left bicep.

Wilkensky then went into his own apartment and got a kitchen knife. He came back out of the apartment and waved the knife around, threatening to kill both the male and female neighbors with it.

When the male neighbor announced he was going to call the police, Wilkensky fled into his apartment to hide.

A deputy responded at around 9:22 p.m. and talked with the two neighbors as well as Wilkensky’s mother. While the deputy was at Wilkensky’s door speaking with his mother, Wilkensky came to the door and closed it in the deputy’s face.

When backup arrived, deputies got Wilkensky’s permission to enter the apartment, where they found Wilkensky and detained him.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flkeysnews.com

Florida man shoots into an occupied vehicle in highway road rage incident, police say

A man was arrested Thursday after shooting into an occupied vehicle during a road rage incident on a major highway in southwest Florida, according to authorities. Thomas Vincent Yanoti III of Cape Coral is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The 61-year-old was taken into custody by Cape Coral police officers at his home Thursday morning.
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of I-75 road rage shooting

A Cape Coral man is in custody facing multiple felony charges after detectives say he shot into an occupied vehicle on I-75 in Collier County during a road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas Vincent Yanoti III, 61, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

85-year-old man who struck family at Walmart has careless driving record

Cape Coral police say an 85-year-old man is responsible for the crash that killed a 12-year-old and injured two others at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Sierra Rose Vazquez, 12, died, police said. Ivan Vazquez, 63, was also struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Susanne K. Cohn-Vazquez, 43, sustained minor injuries in the crash.
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating death on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek

Deputies were investigating a death behind a home on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek on Thursday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the death does not appear suspicious at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral mother in court Wednesday, accused of starving child to death

A Cape Coral mother accused of starving one of her children to death and neglecting the others began her trial Wednesday morning. Sheila and Ryan O’Leary, 38 and 33, are accused of starving their 18-month-old son to death and neglecting their other three children, causing one to have to get surgery because her teeth were so rotten. They were ages 3, 5, and 11 years old at the time of the arrest in November 2019.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecops.com

Child Dies After Walmart Parking Lot Crash

LOCATION: 1619 Del Prado Boulevard South (Walmart) VEHICLE 1: 2015 White Toyota Highlander, Florida tag# VD1MW. DRIVER: Roy D. Hensley, DOB 05/04/1937, 1333 Santa Barbara Boulevard South Apt# 229, Cape Coral, FL 33991. DRIVER INJURIES: Mr. Hensley did not sustain any injuries from the crash. VEHICLE 2: Late model green...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Click10.com

Missing Child Alert issued for baby, toddler from southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday morning for two children from southwest Florida. Genesis Barrios, who is 2 months old, and Yazmin Barrios, who is 2 years old, were last seen Monday in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Genesis...
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy