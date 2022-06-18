ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston's Virtual Reality Wednesdays

June 18, 2022

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a virtual Reality Wednesday event. Every Wednesday during the Summer, they will have the HTC Vive out in the Teen area! Sign up for a 30 minute slot. Must be 13+ and must have parent sign consent form before play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

FREE Computer Classes in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a FREE computer class. Come join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County at the Carver Branch Library for FREE computer classes! Learn the basics, and also learn about the history of computing. Every Tuesday at 9:00 am. Registration is requested. Register at www.publiclibrary.cc/class, or call 256-237-8501 (Ext. 313) The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Lego League

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
Calhoun Journal

Luau Featuring Zero Dark Thirty in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Zero Dark Thirty LIVE!! Alabama football legend…Marvin Constant will be here signing autographs from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm! Lets B Sweet Food Truck will be on site as well as J’s Pork Skins. You do not want to miss this!! There will be great music, Hades Hounds on the grill, jump house, and vendors as well as a limbo competition!!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Children’s Sensory Storytime in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am join the library for Storytime every Tuesday at 10:00 am in the Ayer’s Room! This will be a socially distanced storytime with a craft. This event is free and open to the pubic. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Missing Teen in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Brian Barker, 19, of Anniston has been reported missing to the Anniston Police Department. Jeremiah Barker, Brian’s Father, stated that Brian was last seen leaving his residence on McCall Dr Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on foot carrying a bag or suitcase. “Brian does not drive and does not have any other friends in the area other than the people at the residence,” said Jeremiah Barker.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Press release – JSU Supporting Wendy Ghee Draper

Calhoun County, AL – Jacksonville State University’s JAX PAC is supporting Wendy Ghee Draper, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 12. Wendy Ghee Draper is the first state senate candidate that the organization has ever supported and the only candidate in Senate District 12 receiving the support of Jacksonville State University, a major educational and economic engine in Alabama located in Jacksonville, Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Wildflowers and All the Rest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 am the Iron City Roadside Stand will be set up at 1316 Iron City Cutoff, Anniston, AL 36207. Come grab a bouquet and enjoy a view of pretty flowers at the new new location! Flowers will be ready at the end of June. The date may change depending on when blooms start coming in. The honor system is used so people can place their payment in a slot opening located on the stand. PayPal is katelynsturner@gmail.com if you prefer not to pay cash.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Job Fair-Anniston Career Center

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm SK Services LLC “The Staffing Company” will be holding at a Job Fair the Anniston Career Center. Come see them at the Anniston Career Center between 1:00pm-4:00pm and let them find the perfect job for you! They have MULTIPLE positions available with pay ranging from $14/hr-$20/hr+. SK Services provides recruiting and staffing services across a wide spectrum of professions and industries in the Talladega, Calhoun, and St. Clair County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

My Fair Lady Ensemble Auditions Open in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm the CAST Theatre will be holding auctions for My Fair Lady. They are excited to announce ensemble auditions for the September production of My Fair Lady. These auditions are open to anyone 13 and older. Choose one of the two times available and please come at the start time prepared with a 30-60 second vocal audition. Be dressed to move for the dance portion of the audition. Auditions will be held at Anniston First United Methodist Church, downstairs under the sanctuary. Please email thecastkidz@gmail.com with questions.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ruby’s Victorian Tea Party by Heart & Home Treasures in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Main Olive. Join them for tea time with Ms. Ruby in true Victorian style! They will have tea & finger foods served in fine China as well as a reading from Ruby’s Tea Party Book. Take home keepsakes will be provided for all guests! Parents or accompanying adults will enjoy a tasting provided by The Main Olive at no additional charge! $30 per child guest. Children Ages 2 to 10 are invited -2 & 3 year olds will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dress: Victorian Attire Menu: Tea & Water Fruit Cups, Crackers & Cheese Finger Sandwiches, Tomato Basil Skewers Macaroons, Tea Cakes *Please alert us of any food allergies &/or sensitivities prior to event to prepare additional menu options. 10% OFF purchases of The Main Olive brand during event!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Disney Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12pm the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Disney Teen Day. Teens are invited to join the library in the Community Room for fun Disney themed crafts, trivia, and a movie. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul. Members: Shannon Deese Guitar/Vocals, Greg Cheatham Bass/ Vocals, Justin Crawford Drums/Vocals.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Live Trivia in Jacksonville, Oxford, and Anniston

Calhoun County, AL – Events by North Alabama Trivia. Jacksonville – Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts Hot Wings in Jacksonville every Wednesday for our popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts of Jacksonville!!! The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play! The game starts at 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lunch Munch Movies at Noon in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Jacksonville (AL) Public Library invites you to Bring your lunch and enjoy a FREE family friendly movie on the library’s big screen! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab at Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Pour over some super science fun with The Science Lady! Liquid Lab is an exciting, engaging journey through some really cool and really cold liquids. You’ll be mesmerized by molecules and stupefied by density. We get a sinking feeling that will love this show! Water you waiting for? See you there! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned away. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host a Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp. The museum has stated that they love to help you Explore Your World, and this summer they will be exploring like Lewis and Clark! During this three-day camp, your child will discover the wonders of animals, plants, and Native American cultures as they embark on their very own expedition at the Anniston Museums and Gardens.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Tomorrow is Runoff Voting Day – Ballot, Candidate, and Voting Location Information

Calhoun County – AL – Tomorrow, June 21st is the Alabama State Primary Runoff Elections. For all registered voters it is a time for you to have a say in who will be on the ballot in November. The Alabama Secretary of State’s website has a wealth of information on voting locations and voter status. Calhoun County has also provided both democratic and republican sample ballots. Below are links that may be useful for voters. Regardless of your party affiliation or who you support voting is an extremely important right and we at the Calhoun Journal hope all choose to exercise that right!
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
