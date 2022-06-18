Anniston’s Virtual Reality Wednesdays

Calhoun Journal

June 18, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a virtual Reality Wednesday event. Every Wednesday during the Summer, they will have the HTC Vive out in the Teen area! Sign up for a 30 minute slot. Must be 13+ and must have parent sign consent form before play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

