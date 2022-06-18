ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the best burger joint in Rockford?

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large amount of Americans love a good burger. In fact, it is the most popular dish in the country, according to TasteAtlas .

Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of restaurants across the U.S. grill up some tasty burgers, but like most foods, some are better than others. Find a list below of the top five places in Rockford to pick up a patty, according to Yelp .

  1. Buddy’s Burgers , 6551 E. Riverside Blvd : Located on Rockford’s Riverside, Buddy’s Burgers lives up to their catchphrase of “if you can think it, we can build it!” The restaurant offers customers a wide range of topics to pick from to create their ideal burger. Though Yelp ranks it as the best burger joint in the area, Buddy’s has other options for those not in the mood for a patty, such as Italian beef, hotdogs, fish, chicken and more. They also offer weekly specials with special dishes. Mercy L. said on her Yelp review that she “ate here two days in a row so good! Everything tastes very fresh, veggies are on point, bun is a Hawaiian type, patty is freshly pressed does not appear to have ever been frozen and you can taste it….This place is much much better than other burger joints nearby, local or chain. I expect it will grow a customer base and open a second location in the near future”

  2. Baker Street Burgers , 1603 N. Alpine Rd : A burger joint with a modern twist, Baker Street Burgers offers customers tasty burgers in a welcoming environment. Located in Edgebrook Shopping Center, it is the perfect place to eat after a long day of shopping. The restaurant offers what they call “elevate” burgers, as well as other options like salads, handheld sandwiches and gourmet mac and cheese. Baker Street also has a full bar, with different kinds of cocktails, wine and beer. William J. said that “we had the Mac-n-Cheese burger and Kansas City Burger. Both were great. We also tried the wings with Korean BBQ sauce. Fantastic. The service was great and the atmosphere takes you away from Rockford. We will be back and recommend to friends,” in his Yelp review.

  3. 15th & Chris , 201 15th Ave : A local restaurant through and through, 15th & Chris is located at an old ice cream shack that had sit vacant for two decades, until James Purifoy revived the location as one of the premier burger joints in Rockford. Sourced from other local businesses, customers can build their own burger, or choose from a wide variety of inhouse recipes. Hot dogs, pulled pork, wings and ice cream are other staples of the menu. Tim T. said in his Yelp review that the “food didn’t take long. Ordered the Lou  E Slugger with a huge red pepper on it.  Thing was huge, and cooked to perfection. Delicious! Son had the Big Poppa . He is a burger guy. And he loved it! Fries were pretty salty,  but excellent. Place is small, takeout only and can be driven by rather easily. Which, of course, is what we did.  Loved the whole experience. Recommended by a friend. This place is every bit of 5 stars.  Service is king. He will deliver your order to your car if you wish. Me? Id rather BS with him any day of  the week. Great guy. Do stop here. Hard to find but, well worth it.”
  4. Stockyard Rock Burger Bar , 908 W. Riverside Blvd : Those looking for good food and a rocking time should check out Stockyard Rock Burger Bar. As the “Only Rock N’ Roll & Burger Bar” in Rockford, Stockyard offers tasty food to customers while also giving a stage to the local rock music scene. In addition to offering a large variety of burgers, Stockyard also has different sandwiches and wraps, salads and appetizers. They also offer weekly specials and discounts on certain days for certain items. There is also an arcade for residents’ little ones. Kim L. said in her Yelp review that she “stopped in for a burger and to support the fundraiser for this month. Burgers were amazing. I had the rock burger and the men had the sweet burger of mine. The Stockyard also made accommodations for our gluten free girl. She had the pulled pork on a bed of lettuce with chips. The pulled pork had a wonderful amount of sauce and tasted delicious. We will definitely be back.”
  5. The Detour Bar & Grill , 1920 E. Riverside Blvd : Another joint on Riverside, The Detour Bar & Grill offers burgers and brews in a laid-back atmosphere. With happy hour from 3-5 p.m. on weekdays, residents can go in and get a tasty drink for cheap, in addition to Detour’s daily food specials. In addition to tasty burgers and sandwiches, customers can get their grub on with a wide range of appetizers, homemade mac and cheese and chili. Mitch J. said “how have I lived in Rockford for years and never heard of this place?! This is a hidden gem. There are many things going for this spot. It might be small, but it’s mighty. A very long beer list, great whiskey options, and a full bar to start you off right. The food is good, and they run daily specials…The biggest plus about this place is the value. Most of the menu options are under $10 (and that’s not even with the daily special discounts applied) and worth every penny.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

