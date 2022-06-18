ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Bluffton car event brings people together this Father’s Day

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFplw_0gF5OCxi00

Cars and Coffee met Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the University of South Carolina Beaufort campus, a sponsor of the event, in Bluffton for this month’s car meet.

The school allows the organization to use its overflow parking lot and facilities to host Cars and Coffee meets and events. Guests can enjoy the location as the lot offers ample space for vehicles and people to gather as well as offering easy access to a major highway.

Car enthusiasts came together Saturday from both the local area and some from states away to show and admire a wide array of automobiles ranging from vintage and new to hot rods and classics and even a movie replica.

Cars and Coffee Hilton Head-Bluffton is a monthly event for car enthusiasts by car enthusiasts. The meet draws an average of over 200 vehicles and has free doughnuts and coffee for those who make this their Saturday morning activity.

Coffee was provided at the event by Grind Roasters.

With Father’s Day only a day away, many used the meet to bond and enjoy each other’s company.

Father-son duo Doug and Brandon Jordan spent the morning showing their blue and white 1969 Z-28 Camaro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMS6X_0gF5OCxi00
Brandon and Doug Jordan at the ‘Cars and Coffee’ car meet in Bluffton on Father’s Day weekend. The duo were in town to show their 1969 blue and white Z-28 Camaro. Sarah Claire McDonald

“This is our first time here. I just moved here in March, and I let him know about it, and he came up for Father’s Day,” said Brandon Jordan. “We’re just hanging out, having a good time, and looking at cars.”

The two have been showing the car for 20 years, since Brandon was just 14, but this is the first time they have shown the car at a Cars and Coffee meet after bringing the car up from Atlanta, where they are from.

“I drive it all the time. I mean, it’s a stress release. You get in there, I tell people, the music is oldies. You only listen to the oldies music. It’s better than blood pressure medicine. It really is. It’s fun,” said Doug Jordan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNGYQ_0gF5OCxi00
The 1969 Camaro runs on a built 383 stroker. Sarah Claire McDonald

The car meet brought many people together as families and groups of people gathered to admire the cars lined up in the lot as other vehicles were beeping their custom horns, revving their engines and showing off the sound of their stereos.

The auto parked next to the blue and white ‘69 Camaro was purchased in South Dakota before making its way to the Palmetto State.

“Meeting people, and I’m telling you, it’s a car guy thing and you meet the best people. This guy over here, he might be a multimillionaire, but he’ll sit and talk car stuff with you,” Doug Jordan said.

“Here, they all come together. They might be doctors and attorneys or whatever, but when they bring their little hot rods out, you always learn something new every time. I love meeting and talking with people.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

A Local Band is Ready to Rock Out!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Are you ready for some electrifying local music that will rock your world? Local band the Horan Brother’s Band has been rocking out together for the last 10 years. As individuals, all of the members have been musicians since they were kids! Though the band does not consist of biological family members, keyboardist Jeff Rigg, says that the Horan Brother’s Band “is like a band family” and that “it’s more than playing music, it’s a big family party! Everybody’s brothers not just us.”
SAVANNAH, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Statesboro: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Statesboro, Georgia

The Georgia Municipal Association also recognizes the city as one of nine state live, work and play’ cities. The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to provide transit service for the citizens of Statesboro. Best Time To Travel. July, August and June are the hottest...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluffton, SC
Lifestyle
Beaufort, SC
Cars
Beaufort, SC
Lifestyle
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
WSAV News 3

Hinesville dog wins Top All-American Dog at Westminster

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, a mixed breed 5-year old dog named Brio won the Top All-American Dog award at the 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster presented by Purina Pro Plan. Brio was handled by his owner, Master Sergeant Ali Park who is stationed at Fort Stewart. Brio, officially known as MACH Frost […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Engineers are currently investigating a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry on Hutchinson Island. According to a Chatham County engineer, the collapse happened on Saturday but it’s unlikely to be related to the earthquake that occurred just outside of Metter on the same day.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

A Birthday Meal At One Of The Best Restaurants In The Country

So, her birthday falls on the 17th. She enjoys birthdays. They’re a big deal in her world. She likes a “fuss”. I decided that this year, her gift wouldn’t be a “thing”, but an “experience”. Quite possibly her favorite restaurant is “The Grey”...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Automobile#The Cars#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Cars And Coffee
WSOC Charlotte

Alligator found dead from gunfire in South Carolina community

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — The manager of a gated community on the South Carolina coast says a dead alligator found on the property had been shot. The alligator carcass was collected and removed last week from private property on Hilton Head Plantation, general manager Peter Kristian told The Island Packet.
WJCL

Hampton County hosts 80th annual Watermelon Festival this week

HAMPTON, S.C. — The Hampton County Watermelon Festival is back. The 80th annual event will be held June 20-25 at various locations throughout the county. The longest continuing festival in South Carolina took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a list and schedule of events...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Cars
travelawaits.com

This Savannah, Georgia Chef Was Just Named Best In The U.S.

A chef in historic downtown Savannah has been named 2022 Outstanding Chef by the James Beard Foundation. Mashama Bailey describes cooking at The Grey as her take on Port City Southern food: Southern ingredients with European influences. In her acceptance speech, Bailey said, “And today a little black girl or...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Saturday afternoon shooting at Hilton Head Park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — One person was injured and three teens in custody following a Saturday afternoon shooting on Hilton Head Island. The incident happened at Lowcountry Celebration Park around 4:45 p.m. Beaufort County Deputies say a man was shot by a teen that was in a group...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Woman suspected in Savannah shooting struck by car moments later

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a woman who allegedly shot a man during a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning was struck by a car moments later. Officers were called to West 47th Street near Bulloch Street around 1 a.m. and found a 61-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man shot in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the male’s injuries are non-life threatening. This is an active investigation. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Gunshot victim shows up to Savannah urgent care, police investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Wildfire burns Liberty County's St. Catherine's Island. A man is in the hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot following a shooting late Tuesday morning. Chatham County Police tell WJCL 22 News that the shooting happened a little after 10 a.m. off Skidaway Rd. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
Charleston City Paper

Hastie files $1.5M lawsuit against family over Magnolia Plantation funds

John Drayton Hastie Jr., patriarch of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, has brought a lawsuit against his family for $1,587,514.67 plus punitive damages over funds he claims he is owed from the Magnolia Plantation Corporation. The Drayton family has lived on the plantation on the west bank of the Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
108
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy