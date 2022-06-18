Bluffton car event brings people together this Father’s Day

Cars and Coffee met Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the University of South Carolina Beaufort campus, a sponsor of the event, in Bluffton for this month’s car meet.

The school allows the organization to use its overflow parking lot and facilities to host Cars and Coffee meets and events. Guests can enjoy the location as the lot offers ample space for vehicles and people to gather as well as offering easy access to a major highway.

Car enthusiasts came together Saturday from both the local area and some from states away to show and admire a wide array of automobiles ranging from vintage and new to hot rods and classics and even a movie replica.

Cars and Coffee Hilton Head-Bluffton is a monthly event for car enthusiasts by car enthusiasts. The meet draws an average of over 200 vehicles and has free doughnuts and coffee for those who make this their Saturday morning activity.

Coffee was provided at the event by Grind Roasters.

With Father’s Day only a day away, many used the meet to bond and enjoy each other’s company.

Father-son duo Doug and Brandon Jordan spent the morning showing their blue and white 1969 Z-28 Camaro.

Brandon and Doug Jordan at the ‘Cars and Coffee’ car meet in Bluffton on Father’s Day weekend. The duo were in town to show their 1969 blue and white Z-28 Camaro. Sarah Claire McDonald

“This is our first time here. I just moved here in March, and I let him know about it, and he came up for Father’s Day,” said Brandon Jordan. “We’re just hanging out, having a good time, and looking at cars.”

The two have been showing the car for 20 years, since Brandon was just 14, but this is the first time they have shown the car at a Cars and Coffee meet after bringing the car up from Atlanta, where they are from.

“I drive it all the time. I mean, it’s a stress release. You get in there, I tell people, the music is oldies. You only listen to the oldies music. It’s better than blood pressure medicine. It really is. It’s fun,” said Doug Jordan.

The 1969 Camaro runs on a built 383 stroker. Sarah Claire McDonald

The car meet brought many people together as families and groups of people gathered to admire the cars lined up in the lot as other vehicles were beeping their custom horns, revving their engines and showing off the sound of their stereos.

The auto parked next to the blue and white ‘69 Camaro was purchased in South Dakota before making its way to the Palmetto State.

“Meeting people, and I’m telling you, it’s a car guy thing and you meet the best people. This guy over here, he might be a multimillionaire, but he’ll sit and talk car stuff with you,” Doug Jordan said.

“Here, they all come together. They might be doctors and attorneys or whatever, but when they bring their little hot rods out, you always learn something new every time. I love meeting and talking with people.”