HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Several hundred kids are learning valuable skills from some sports legends in Henry County this week. The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office are hosting Sports Spectacular 2022, where they’re giving kids the tools to succeed in both sports and life. When Shaq arrived at McDonough High School on Monday, coaches had a hard time getting the more than 500 excited kids to calm down at their first three-day Sports Spectacular, where they’re coaching third through eighth graders in four different sports, including baseball and basketball. “He’s the best player ever,...

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO