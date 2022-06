A group of Massachusetts elected officials are calling on state and local law enforcement to execute a sweep of outstanding criminal warrants and to clear people with mental health issues and substance use disorder from the corridor near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, known as Mass. and Cass. To address “dangerous, inhumane and unacceptable” conditions in the area, elected officials also requested that authorities involuntarily commit people who are “suffering from mental health and substance abuse with a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO