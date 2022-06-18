Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear Is ‘Untouchable,’ Chris Evans Says Amid ‘Lightyear’ Casting Controversy

There may be a social media firestorm burning over Chris Evans taking over as Disney’s Buzz Lightyear. But despite that, the actor has nothing but love for the original actor, Tim Allen .

“My younger version would have just been pinching himself,” Evans admitted about taking the role during a sit down with Good Morning America .

As the 41-year-old Captain American star shared, he has always been a fan of both Allen and the Toy Story franchise. And in his opinion, Allen’s portrayal of the space explorer is “untouchable.” Because of that, Evans spent countless hours studying Allen’s Lightyear in all four of his Toy Story movies.

“Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear,” he continued. “What he did in those movies is so iconic and so loved, and I’d be a fool not to incorporate some of his choices into this role.”

The Last Man Standing star voiced the iconic character alongside Tom Hanks from 1995 until 2019. There are a few reason s surrounding Disney’s choice not to hire Allen to once again play Lightyear, which hit theaters on June 17th. But to many people , none of them are justified. And the fact that his legendary voice is missing from the film has left fans and friends of Allen fuming.

People Have Mixed Feelings About the Recasting of Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear

Everyone Loves Raymond star, Patricia Heaton is one of the most notable celebrities who spoke out against the recasting. And her words sent Twitter on a tailspin.

“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated,” she fumed. “The role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”

In her comments, people were on both sides of the Evans and Allen debate. Some words supported the change-up because of the nature of the film. Instead of Lightyear being a continuation of the original story, it tells the tale of the astronaut who inspired the toy. So to some, the same voice wouldn’t have made sense.

“Do people not pay attention? Tim Allen’s Buzz is a toy based off of a person,” one user wrote . “Chris Evan’s Buzz is the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Andy’s toy.”

But to many Toy Story fans, the recasting is “a deal-breaker.” Because Tim Allen isn’t at the helm, they’re not buying tickets.

“Without Tim Allen as the voice, is it even Buzz Lightyear?!?” one person asked .

And NYT columnist Buzz Patterson even jumped in to support Heaton.

“As another Buzz, I agree with @PatriciaHeaton,” he responded. “Other than me, Tim Allen is the best Buzz I know! The sequel is horrible. @ofctimallen.”

