ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear Is ‘Untouchable,’ Chris Evans Says Amid ‘Lightyear’ Casting Controversy

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

There may be a social media firestorm burning over Chris Evans taking over as Disney’s Buzz Lightyear. But despite that, the actor has nothing but love for the original actor, Tim Allen .

“My younger version would have just been pinching himself,” Evans admitted about taking the role during a sit down with Good Morning America .

As the 41-year-old Captain American star shared, he has always been a fan of both Allen and the Toy Story franchise. And in his opinion, Allen’s portrayal of the space explorer is “untouchable.” Because of that, Evans spent countless hours studying Allen’s Lightyear in all four of his Toy Story movies.

“Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear,” he continued. “What he did in those movies is so iconic and so loved, and I’d be a fool not to incorporate some of his choices into this role.”

The Last Man Standing star voiced the iconic character alongside Tom Hanks from 1995 until 2019. There are a few reason s surrounding Disney’s choice not to hire Allen to once again play Lightyear, which hit theaters on June 17th. But to many people , none of them are justified. And the fact that his legendary voice is missing from the film has left fans and friends of Allen fuming.

People Have Mixed Feelings About the Recasting of Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear

Everyone Loves Raymond star, Patricia Heaton is one of the most notable celebrities who spoke out against the recasting. And her words sent Twitter on a tailspin.

“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated,” she fumed. “The role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”

In her comments, people were on both sides of the Evans and Allen debate. Some words supported the change-up because of the nature of the film. Instead of Lightyear being a continuation of the original story, it tells the tale of the astronaut who inspired the toy. So to some, the same voice wouldn’t have made sense.

“Do people not pay attention? Tim Allen’s Buzz is a toy based off of a person,” one user wrote . “Chris Evan’s Buzz is the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Andy’s toy.”

But to many Toy Story fans, the recasting is “a deal-breaker.” Because Tim Allen isn’t at the helm, they’re not buying tickets.

“Without Tim Allen as the voice, is it even Buzz Lightyear?!?” one person asked .

And NYT columnist Buzz Patterson even jumped in to support Heaton.

“As another Buzz, I agree with @PatriciaHeaton,” he responded. “Other than me, Tim Allen is the best Buzz I know! The sequel is horrible. @ofctimallen.”

The post Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear Is ‘Untouchable,’ Chris Evans Says Amid ‘Lightyear’ Casting Controversy appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Tim Story
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Patricia Heaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
ComicBook

Chris Evans Has the Best Response After Fans Accuse He Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Photo

Chris Evans stars in the new Pixar film Lightyear, voicing the legendary space ranger who inspired the beloved Buzz Lightyear toy from Toy Story. Evans is getting rave reviews for his work in the film, but when it comes to his picture posing skills, not so much. The actor recently visited Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park and posed in front of Pixar Pier with some iconic Disney and Pixar characters and the photos quickly went viral because, well, Evans looks like he was photoshopped into them. However, the actor has the best response to all the fans raising questions — turns out he just has no idea what to do with his hands.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fatherly

Lightyear Is Not A Toy Story Prequel. It’s Far Weirder Than That

The new Pixar movie Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story franchise. If you wanted to stay sane you could just leave it at that. But, if you want to figure out what kind of spinoff Lightyear is, relative to Toy Story, madness may ensue. Is this a sequel to Toy Story? A reboot? A prequel? Or it might be the strangest type of movie of all time, an unholy chimera with a movie category we had to invent: A double Pixar movie, otherwise known as a Pixar-Pixar. What’s that, you ask? Well, it’s a Pixar movie that happens inside of a Pixar movie watched by Pixar characters, but somehow, also, watched by us. Let’s get into it. Only mild spoilers ahead for Lightyear.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Star Jacob Batalon Teases Ned's Hobgoblin Transformation in New Post

Spider-Man: No Way Home might just go down in comic book history as the most theorized superhero film of all time and definitely for good reason. Now, while some rumors and fan theories ended up being true, one moment fans were eager to see didn't happen and that is Ned Leeds' villainous transformation to becoming the Hobgoblin.
MOVIES
NYLON

Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Star In Trailer For Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever

It’s been four years since Ryan Gosling last graced our screens in 2018’s First Man, but the actor is back — for Netflix’s most expensive movie, ever. The Gray Man, starring Gosling and Captain America’s Chris Evans as deadly CIA assassins who turn on each other, is the streaming platform’s bid for a massive blockbuster success, and they’ve pulled out all the stops in making the buzzy film into a full-action experience.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Johnny Depp’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Iconic Prop Auction Price Revealed

The past few months of Johnny Depp’s life have been eventful, to say the least. Ever since his highly-publicized trial concluded at the beginning of June, Depp has enjoyed public vindication and $15 million in compensation for damages. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 in Virginia by Depp. Depp’s suit alleged defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard for allegations of domestic abuse. Deliberation lasted about three days drawn out across twelve hours. The trial, filmed and broadcasted live, commanded the nation’s attention and spawned many memes. In the end, the court ruled that Depp had been defamed by Heard.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' Was the Space Ranger’s First Solo Mission

Out of all the characters made popular by the Toy Story films, there's none more exciting, more daring, or more full of potential than Buzz Lightyear himself. Originally played by Tim Allen, the iconic space ranger became a staple of every kid's childhood in a way that Woody never really could. Of course, Disney saw this almost immediately and capitalized on the character's popularity... and no, we're not talking about Pixar's latest sci-fi endeavor Lightyear, which follows Chris Evans' Buzz in an all-new origin story. Rather, much like how Star Wars has two different versions of The Clone Wars, Disney/Pixar have given us two different solo interpretations of the Star Command legend. While the Toy Story sequels struggled to figure out what to do with Buzz, his first solo venture - Buzz Lightyear of Star Command - made him into an action hero we could all grow to love.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

481K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy