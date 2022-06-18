ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Sopranos’: Stevie Van Zandt Remembers Incredible Gesture From Late Star James Gandolfini

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neRFI_0gF5NrkM00

There’s no doubt that the late film and TV star James Gandolfini has left quite a legacy. His most well-known role has changed the scope of television and dramas as he portrays the loveable – but dangerous – anti-hero lead, Tony Soprano in the HBO series, The Sopranos. Now, one of his Sopranos costars, Steven Van Zandt addresses a major gesture the late actor made while starring in the series. A gesture, Van Zandt says, that is absolutely true.

Recently, one fan of The Sopranos posed the question to the actor, asking about a legendary tale that has long been circulating about Gandolfini. A tale that highlights just how selfless the late actor was in real life.

Hey @StevieVanZandt!” the Twitter user writes in the post.

“Is it true James Gandolfini gave each actor at [The Sopranos] $33,333 of his own money to settle a salary dispute the cast had with @HBO?” the fan asks. Thank you brother!”

Former The Sopranos Star Recounts A Major Gesture That The Late James Gandolfini Made While Starring In the Hit HBO Drama Series

It was a question many fans of The Sopranos have long wanted to find answers to. After all, it was big news when it happened. Reports have long noted that during a salary dispute among the cast of the popular mobster series Gandolfini stepped in big-time to support his costars, stepping in to share his own salary to balance out the pay scale in the series.

However, many still wonder, how much of this is true? And, consequently, how much of the tale has been exaggerated over time?

According to Steven Van Zandt, there is little exaggeration to the story. James Gandolfini did, in fact, give his costars part of his own salary from his time on The Sopranos. However, the actor notes that this had nothing to do with a salary dispute perse. It was simply Gandolfini’s giving nature.

“It wasn’t to settle a salary dispute,” the former Sopranos star says in response to the initial tweet. According to Van Zandt, the cast of The Sopranos weren’t even challenging a salary discrepancy at this point. However, Gandolfini still found it important to balance the pay scales. To do this, the award-winning actor voluntarily shared his massive raise with his costars, splitting it among the actors he worked with each day on the hit HBO crime-drama series.

“He had gotten a big raise,” Van Zandt relates in his Twitter response on Friday, June 17. Van Zandt adds that the star “just divided it” with his cast members.

“He was one of a kind,” Van Zandt says of his former costar.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Steven Van Zandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence Following the Actor’s Death

Karsen Liotta, the daughter of late actor Ray Liotta, has made her first public statement on Thursday since her father’s death. She took to Instagram and shared her thoughts. Ray Liotta died at 67 years old. He was filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic titled Dangerous Waters when he passed away in his sleep. Liotta’s fiance Jacy Nittolo was reported to be with Liotta when he died.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Younger pics of Lauren Sanchez show she was just as Foxy before fame

Like any celebrity in the public eye, Jeff Bezos’ partner Lauren Sanchez, known for hosting So You Think You Can Dance, has faced speculation about plastic surgery. Let’s look at some younger photos pre-fame. The 52-year-old gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She became known...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

481K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy