ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier ‘Cried’ Over the New ‘Elvis’ Biopic

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFXp3_0gF5Nqrd00

“Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier saw an early screening of the new biopic “Elvis” earlier this week, and now they’re encouraging fans to see it for themselves.

Ben and Erin Napier, who starred in the HGTV series “Home Town,” apparently grew up as huge Elvis Presley fans. Earlier, on her Instagram page, Erin shared a photo of Elvis hanging on her parent’s fridge, expressing how much he means to her family. We also see a photo of the Graceland Christmas village her parents own.

“I grew up in a house where a photo of Elvis is on my parents’ fridge beside the ultrasound souvenirs of their grandkids,” she began in her caption. “The Graceland Christmas village is the only inheritance I want someday.”

The “Home Town” star continued, “We got to see the @elvismovie with my mama and her sisters, a few friends, and more family. My heart raced, I cried. We clapped like we were in his presence. @austinbutler BECAME #Elvis. Y’all pleeeease go see it June 24 so we can discuss???”

Erin Napier isn’t the only one who cried during the film. Her husband, Ben Napier, shared that the film caused him to tear up as well.

On his own Instagram page, Ben later posted a video of the “Home Town” couple sharing their thoughts on the biopic. In his caption, Ben opened a bit more about why the film meant so much to him.

“On Sunday mornings, my daddy, a preacher, pregamed by playing Elvis gospel music loudly throughout our house,” Ben wrote earlier. “When he or any of us sang in church, we tried to sound like Elvis. My older brother and I tried to rock long sideburns in high school because of the king!”

He continued, “For Erin and I, he is more than a performer, he is a family member. The job that @bazluhrmann did with this cast is incredible. @austinbutler became the king. Tom Hanks played a diabolical genius so well. Everyone in the movie nailed their role. I cried a couple of times and at others felt as if I was watching real footage from live concerts. Y’all need to go watch the @elvismovie!!”

Watch ‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Review ‘Elvis’

In addition to his heartfelt caption, “Home Town” star Ben Napier also posted a video review from him and his wife. Erin shared her thoughts first about the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.

“Austin Butler just absolutely destroyed us. I sat beside my mother and my aunts, who were the greatest Elvis fans of all time, who taught me all they know about Elvis. And they sobbed watching this,” she said earlier. “It was the closest we’ll ever come to seeing Elvis in real life. That’s what it feels like.”

“Everyone did an amazing job,” Ben added later. “Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks… the supporting characters, everybody. It is such an awesome movie.”

The Napiers then agreed that “Elvis” better win Best Picture at the Oscars next year. Not to mention Best Actor for Austin Butler and Best Director for Luhrmann. See the video for yourself below.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Praises ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler For ‘Channeling’ Her Dad in New Biopic

In just one week, the new biopic “Elvis” hits theaters, and already star Austin Butler has received rave reviews from Lisa Marie Presley herself. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of the one and only King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. While he sadly passed away when she was just nine years old, Lisa Marie still holds fond memories of her late father. So when she praised Butler’s performance in Baz Luhrmann’s new film, it meant a lot to fans and the filmmakers.
MOVIES
The Independent

Austin Butler ‘rushed to hospital’ after finishing filming Elvis: ‘My body started shutting down’

Austin Butler has described how his body “started shutting down” after he finished playing Elvis Presley in the forthcoming biopic.The actor stars opposite Tom Hanks in Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s film about the rock’n’roll singer’s life and career.In an interview with GQ, Butler described how he wrapped filming in March 2021, only to be diagnosed with a virus that has the same symptoms as appendicitis, leaving him bedridden.“I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital,” Butler said.“My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”The trailer for Elvis...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
Outsider.com

‘Elvis Biopic: Priscilla Presley Staunchly Defended Colonel Tom Parker to Tom Hanks

The cast of the new Elvis Presley biopic recently came together at the film’s premiere in Cannes this week. Stars such as Austin Butler and Tom Hanks walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere. In addition, Elvis’ former love and ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, joined the cast and director for the special occasion. In addition to having a close relationship with The King, Priscilla also gave first-hand knowledge to the cast when they filmed the movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Souvenir#Gospel Music#Film Star#Austinbutler
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Talks Major Challenges of Portraying the King

Portrayng someone in a biopic is difficult enough, but Austin Butler faced the immense challenge of embodying the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley. The Baz Luhrmann-directed film “Elvis” hits theaters next Friday, June 24. Austin Butler stars in the titular role, which came with its fair share of challenges. He shared some of those challenges with Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer, in a “20/20” special that airs this Tuesday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

John Wayne Named His Son Ethan After His Character in ‘The Searchers’

Beloved actor John Wayne had many notable movies to his credit but one of them was The Searchers, where he played Ethan Edwards. Wayne viewed his role in the John Ford film as one of his best. Well, he would make his first name even more meaningful. He would name one of his sons Ethan after his role. A sweet reminder about this comes from INSP TV and its Instagram account on Saturday. They put this out to remind viewers that The Searchers will be airing on the network.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Slams ‘Absolutely Insane’ NBC Coverage of the US Open

Commercials are rarely the favorite part of TV viewing for anyone watching something on network television. They can be especially annoying when trying to catch some live sports – such as the 2022 US Open. And, it seems, even the stars of some of our favorite network shows feel the same! Recently, NCIS star Brian Dietzen took to Twitter to share the frustrations he – and other golf fans – are feeling about the coverage of this year’s event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shares Hysterical Photos From Daughter Sadie’s Karaoke Party

You can’t say that “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson and her family don’t know how to have a good time. Just look at their latest shindig. Korie and her husband, Willie Robertson, dressed up in matching costumes for a spectacular karaoke party thrown in honor of their daughter Sadie Robertson. Sadie’s birthday was on June 11, and it looks like they pushed her party back to this weekend to celebrate. It also happened to be around the time of Sadie’s husband, Christian Huff’s, birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

481K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy