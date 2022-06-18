Clemson Gets Commitment From Elite-Level 2023 LB

The Tigers have picked up another 2023 commitment as LB Dee Crayton makes a verbal pledge to Clemson.

Clemson has added another defensive piece to the 2023 recruiting class, as LB Dee Crayton has committed to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect out of Denmark High in Alpharetta, Georgia, was one of the numerous players to take an official visit to Clemson the first weekend in June. Crayton had close to 30 offers, picking up one from the Tigers back in February. He chose Clemson over other finalists Penn State, Missouri, UCF and Auburn.

As a junior, Crayton racked up 91 tackles in 10 games, with 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. He is the second linebacker take in the class, joining Jamal Anderson, who announced his commitment earlier in the week.

Crayton's commitment continues a recent hot streak for the Tigers on the recruiting front. Coming into the month of June, Clemson had just four commitments in the 2023 class, but after picking up nine verbal pledges this month, with four of those coming in the past week, the Tigers now have 12 total, after the decommitment of WR Nathaniel Joseph.

All Clemson's Take: Crayton continues a trend of the Tigers bringing in more speed and athleticism at the linebacker position. The film shows a player with a high football IQ and phenomenal instincts that plays physical. Also has shown an ability to cover backs and tight ends in the flats. Looks like a Top-200 talent, meaning he's probably a little underrated by some of the services.

