Johnson City, TN

LaVoie celebrates 100

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Johnson City resident celebrated her 100th birthday on June 11th. Sue Mast LaVoie was recognized during a lunch...

Kingsport Times-News

'June Jams' to feature free music at historic Deery Inn

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism is at it again — adding something new to provide close-by, family-friendly fun. And it’s free. On Thursday, the SCDA&T will launch its first ever “June Jam” on the rear lawn of the Old Deery Inn in the heart of the Blountville Historic District.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Judy Lee Trammell

Judy Lee Trammell

KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 81, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Belle (Snodgrass) Morris. She was one of eight children. She was raised and spent most of her entire life in Keokee, VA. After graduation she spent her younger years building and maintaining a wonderful family home with her new husband, Paul E. Trammell. She was a loving wife, mother and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions that she excelled at was cooking. Her bond between her immediate family meant a lot to her; she kept and nurtured those relationships. She was the leader of her very own Red Hat group that enjoyed spending time together and going on outings. She was a steady and stable hand for her husband and the many civic organizations that he was a part of. She was very active in her children, and grandchildren's lives; she will be deeply missed by all those she knew. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.
KEOKEE, VA
Dana Milburn Kyte

Dana Milburn Kyte

FALL BRANCH - It is with sadness the family members of Dana Milburn Kyte, Fall Branch, TN, announce his passing at age 97 on June 16, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. Dana was a decorated veteran of...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Betty Newman Iverson

Betty Newman Iverson

KINGSPORT - Betty Newman Iverson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport, following several years of declining health. Mrs. Iverson was born November 21, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Orville Earl and Elaine Nighbert Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, J. Robert Iverson, her brother James L. Newman and her stepson, J. Robert Iverson, Jr.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

American Legion Post 24 gets a needed facelift

Members of the American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24 gathered recently to paint the exterior of the Legion Home, which is located at 409 East Market St. The post acquired the building in the mid 1980s and has completed a number of renovations over the years. During COVID, new LED lighting was installed in the main meeting room.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport is gearing up for a plein air competition... so what is it?

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s first plein air painting competition is just around the corner. So, what is plein air painting?. It is doing art outdoors, and it started centuries ago though French Impressionist painters really made it popular. Artists wanted to capture the light as it changed during the day. With the invention of portable easels and paint in tubes, it became easier for artists to paint outdoors or “en plein air,” a French expression for in the open air.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lunch on the Lawn to feature Hillbilly Hippies

BIG STONE GAP — The Hillbilly Hippies will perform during this month’s Lunch on the Lawn at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. The free event will be held Friday, June 24 at noon. Participants should bring their own lunch. Musicians Dawn Bays, Mary Lou Carter, Roger Bays,...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Winfred Ray Hamm

Winfred Ray Hamm

COEBURN, VA - Winfred Ray Hamm, 66, passed away on June 19th, 2022 at his home in Coeburn, Virginia, with his family by his side and was finally reunited with his beloved daughter, Sherry, in Heaven. Winfred was born in Coeburn, Virginia on August 25th, 1955, to Albert and Amy...
COEBURN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

On display: Jimmie Rodgers' guitar unveiled in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Jimmie Rodgers, the legendary country crooner and yodeler, helped bring commercial country music to fruition and put Bristol on the map through the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Now, Rodgers’ most recognizable guitar is on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the famed country music recordings.
BRISTOL, VA
Thomas Matthew Shipley

Thomas Matthew Shipley

PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Thomas Matthew Shipley was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN at the age of 37.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Munsey Church culminates 150 celebration

For over 150 years, Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church has been an active presence in Johnson City. The church has had three sanctuaries, all on East Market and South Roan Street, has held countless vacation bible schools, worship services and been in ministry to the community for decades. It houses...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Upcoming Events as of June 20

Upcoming Events as of June 20

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps...
KINGSPORT, TN
Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith

Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith

KINGSPORT - Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Clara was born on January 15, 1944 in Kingsport, TN to William and Erma Weatherly. On August 4, 1973 she married her cherished friend, Delno Smith, and after 28 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death.
KINGSPORT, TN
Tracey Leigh Pierson

Tracey Leigh Pierson

YUMA, VA - Tracey Leigh Pierson, 42 of Yuma, VA passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, June 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 AM – 12:00 Noon at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel with her uncle, Larry Tolley presiding. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alvin & Tommy Jones, Greg, Tony & Trevor Bellamy, Matt Flanary, Brandon & Scott Hensley and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve and Dave Falin, JR, Roger and Dennis Hensley.
YUMA, TN
Out & About

Out & About

“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The Reece Museum at East Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Keep people and pets safe during excessive heat

We were surprised when Alexa, our virtual assistant, gave us a notification that it was dangerously hot outside. We’d never heard that warning from Alexa, but we hadn’t been outside since early morning to pick up the newspaper, and we appreciated the alert because our two cats were in the screen room under the deck. We quickly brought them in.
PETS
Kingsport Times-News

Recovery Roundtable to be held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery. A recovery roundtable will be held on Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, for those in need of counseling, healthcare, treatment and more.
KINGSPORT, TN
Jerry W. Summers

Jerry W. Summers

KINGSPORT – Jerry W. Summers, 70, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 after having bravely fought the ravages of dementia. He was born on February 17, 1952 in Miami, FL to the late James O. and Dorothy D. Summers. Jerry was also predeceased by: a sister-in-law, two nephews and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill's student paper, the Hilltopper Herald and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter is a Johnson City native and she enjoys reading, writing and spending time outside and with family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Hugh A. Coffman

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Hugh was born on July 14, 1938, in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Holston Institute and received a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University. Hugh began a teaching career with Kingsport City Schools at John Sevier Junior High. After marrying the love of his life, Jo Ann Coffman, he began a 40-year career as a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance.
KINGSPORT, TN

