LaVoie celebrates 100

KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 81, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Belle (Snodgrass) Morris. She was one of eight children. She was raised and spent most of her entire life in Keokee, VA. After graduation she spent her younger years building and maintaining a wonderful family home with her new husband, Paul E. Trammell. She was a loving wife, mother and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions that she excelled at was cooking. Her bond between her immediate family meant a lot to her; she kept and nurtured those relationships. She was the leader of her very own Red Hat group that enjoyed spending time together and going on outings. She was a steady and stable hand for her husband and the many civic organizations that he was a part of. She was very active in her children, and grandchildren's lives; she will be deeply missed by all those she knew. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.

KEOKEE, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO