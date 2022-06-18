ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples man accused of beating up teen at Towne Centre Theater

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly beat up a teen at the Towne Centre 6 Theater in Naples.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the man identified as 41-year-old Carl Pukin accused a teen of bumping into his child in the theater and reportedly grabbed the teen by his neck and threw him to the ground.

According to the report, Towne Centre 6 surveillance video captured the incident on camera.

Pukin faces a charge for battery at this time.

Further information is currently unknown.

