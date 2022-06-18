ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sadio Mane And Liverpool Fans: The Love That Will Never Fade

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOIzc_0gF5Lzsa00

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool has a club legend, as he moves to German champions Bayern Munich. His love from Liverpool fans has been questioned and LFCTR are here to put that straight.

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool has a club legend, as he moves to German champions Bayern Munich. His love from Liverpool fans has been questioned and LFCTR are here to put that straight.

When Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, it gave the fans a level of hope they had been waiting for years. A fast-flowing, exciting style of play to get the supporters on board.

With the style of football being embedded, the next move for Klopp is in the transfer window. What player can come in and be the foundation of what the manager is trying to create at this great club? An upcoming winger from Southampton.

Sadio Mane hit the ground running at Liverpool, with a man-of-the-match performance away to Arsenal. It was that game the Liverpool fans began to fall in love with the Senegalese star.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As the games pass by, the love grew greater for Liverpool’s new hero. Sadio Mane was beginning to build his legacy with The Reds. The forward played a huge part in Liverpool’s first Champions League run, scoring a consolation in the final.

It was the year after when Sadio Mane cemented his place in Liverpool’s history and in the hearts of every Reds fan. A golden boot in the Premier League was followed up with an outstanding Champions League victory.

A highlight of the run to the final was Mane’s incredible goal against his new side Bayern Munich. The winger majestically brought a long ball down to then Manuel Neuer and chip it into the net with defenders scrambling back. One of the greatest goals in the European competition summed up everything Sadio Mane brought to the club.

That was it, Liverpool supporters were besotted with this humble and unbelievable talent. No ifs, buts, or maybes, Sadio Mane was one of the best players in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5HYR_0gF5Lzsa00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Having already become a fan favourite, Mane was key to Liverpool’s first Premier League victory the year after. Scoring crucial goals in the history-making season, the appreciation the fanbase had for him was on par with the best of the best they have seen wear the famous red.

A couple of years later and Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career has sadly come to an end. A new position for Mane saw a resurgence of the old Mane we were used to seeing. His form towards the end of the season guided The Reds to a domestic cup double. An amazing way to send off the Liverpool legend. Although we didn’t get the goodbye we wanted, one thing is for certain, Liverpool fans love Sadio Mane.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Senegalese#Reds#First Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy