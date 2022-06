What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Romelu Lukaku is inching closer to a Chelsea exit but Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is now a target to replace the Belgian at Stamford Bridge. And in other replacement news, Borussia Dortmund are showing that it takes a village to replace Erling Haaland as they look to add another attacker this summer.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO