Ben Stiller Meets Ukrainian Refugees Who Fled to Poland Amid War: 'I'm Here to Learn'

By Glenn Garner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Stiller is using his platform to raise awareness and support for the war in Ukraine. The Emmy Award winner, 56, who is also a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador, met with volunteers Saturday upon his arrival in Rzeszow, Poland to assist UNHCR in amplifying the needs...

Ben Stiller
Vladimir Putin
Poland
