PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. Philadelphia police need help to identify the driver behind the wheel of this car. It’s a grey Tesla and its front windshield is caved in. The vehicle also has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side. Police say a 21-year-old was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a driver in the Tesla struck and killed them Monday evening. “Clearly, speed was a factor and she was hit very hard,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the impact of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO