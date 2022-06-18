Former India Coach Reveals What Dinesh Karthik Did to Make National Comeback

Rishabh Pant’s first series as India captain turned out to be a rollercoaster ride as he lost games against South Africa in Delhi and Cuttack before winning the next two in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant wasn’t even named skipper for the five matches against the Proteas but was elevated to the position after KL Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury. The series, however, didn’t go too well for Rishabh Pant. Initially, he was slammed for making some questionable decisions as captain of the Indian cricket team, and later he was under fire for his poor display with the bat. In his five outings against the Temba Bavuma-led side, Rishabh Pant could only manage 58 runs at an average of just over 23. Former cricketers, including the great Sunil Gavaskar, even blasted him for falling in the off-side trap and making the same mistakes again and again. Though his harshest criticism was yet to come. Former India all-rounder Madan Lal has now launched a full-blown attack on Rishabh Pant, declaring that if he was the chairman of selectors at the moment, he wouldn’t have allowed the 24-year-old to become Team India’s skipper.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO