Accidents

2 dead in Mexico after Netflix's 'The Chosen One' cast and crew van crashes

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Two actors on the Netflix series 'The Chosen One' were killed in a car crash on Thursday.

Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • A van carrying cast and crew from "The Chosen One" crashed in Mexico on Thursday, according to the AP.
  • The Baja California Department of Culture told the AP that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.
  • The crew was working on location at the time of the crash.

Two actors on the Netflix series 'The Chosen One' were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix describes "The Chosen One" this way: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Read the original article on Insider

ETOnline.com

Two Actors From Netflix's 'The Chosen One' Killed in Mexico Car Crash

Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One died during a horrific car crash in Mexico that also resulted in six production members injured. The Baja California Department of Culture also revealed on Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar are the two actors who died in the crash.
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
ACCIDENTS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Halts Production On Upcoming Show After Two Actors Killed

Netflix has issued a statement in response to the tragic accident that took place during production of its new Mark Millar show The Chosen One. Two actors, Raymundo Garduno (professionally known as Paco Mufote) and Juan Francisco Aguilar, were killed after a van connected to the production crashed in Mexico's Baja California peninsula last Thursday. Six other cast and crew members were reportedly injured during the accident, which is said to have occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

‘Five Days At Memorial’ Teaser Trailer: Vera Farmiga Stars In Apple’s Hurricane Katrina Drama

Click here to read the full article. “There is nothing else to do for them except to them make them comfortable.” So says Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Anna Pou in the first trailer for Apple TV’s Hurricane Katrina drama Five Days At Memorial. Written by EPs Oscar winner John Ridley and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse, the limited series chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital. In the five days following the storm, thousands were trapped inside Memorial Medical Center. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at the hospital were forced...
NFL
Daily Mail

From becoming a stowaway on a Malaysian ship with her twin sister to swimming through crocodile-infested waters: The bizarre life of a mother-of-two who mysteriously died in a dilapidated motel

A mother-of-two whose body was mysteriously found inside a run-down motel once stowed away on a ship before jumping into shark and crocodile-infested waters after being caught by the captain. The body of Joanne Ingham, 43, was discovered by police at the Harbour City Motor Inn on Webb Street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

‘Menudo: Forever Young’ Brings Iconic Boy Band’s Legacy and Dark Side Back to the Surface: TV Review

“Menudo: Forever Young” won’t mark the first time that members of Latin America’s iconic supergroup have tried to reveal the truth of what it took to be a part of it. As the new docuseries from directors Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) and Kristofer Rios (“Havana Skate Days”) details again and again, each time more revealing than the last, Menudo alums have been speaking plainly for years about the exhaustion, neglect and sexual abuse they allegedly suffered under the thumb of Edgardo Diaz, the man who masterminded the boy band.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

'Father of the Bride' sets streaming-only movie record for HBO Max

The new Latino-centered film "Father of the Bride," starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, attracted the largest audience of any HBO Max movie that has streamed exclusively on the platform. The romantic comedy became HBO Max's top title since premiering on Thursday, the streaming service confirmed to NBC News in...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
MUSIC
US News and World Report

Bloody Toll of Mexican Criminals' Fixation on Exotic Pets

Mexican narcos’ fascination with exotic animals was on display this week after a spider monkey dressed up as a drug gang mascot was killed in a shootout, a 450-pound (200 kilogram) tiger wandered the streets in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit, and a man died after trying to pet a captive tiger in a cartel-dominated area of western Michoacan state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
