Cher praises Kate Bush for breaking through the 'testosterone curtain' after 'Running Up That Hill' tops the UK charts

By Gabi Stevenson
 3 days ago
Cher attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures; Kate Bush at the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

  • Cher congratulated Kate Bush after 'Running Up That Hill' reached No. 1 on the UK music charts.
  • Bush beat Cher's record as the oldest woman to reach number one with a solo tune.
  • Bush's 1985 song saw a resurgence after it was featured on season 4 of "Stranger Things."

Cher congratulated Kate Bush for reaching number one on the UK Official Singles Chart 37 years after the release of "Running Up That Hill." The fan-favorite song saw a resurgence after the season 4 release of "Stranger Things.

Bush also beat Cher's record as the oldest woman to reach number one with a solo tune, according to HuffPost . The outlet reports Cher was 52 when her song "Believe" nabbed the top spot in 1998.

In a Friday tweet , Cher, 76, wrote "records were meant to be broken," adding she had "mega respect" for Bush, 63.

"We had to fight our way through the testosterone curtain, and we did it so the girls who came after us could sing as long as they want to. With mega respect, me," the iconic singer continued, adding a kiss emoji.

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" is featured prominently on "Stranger Things" which is set in the 1980s. Insider's Ayomikun Adekaiyero reported that the song plays a key role in the character arc of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink.

According to the Official Charts Company , Bush's song topped the Official UK Top 40 after 20 weeks on the chart, bumping Harry Styles' "As It Was " to number two. At the end of May Billboard also reported that the song reached No. 2 in Spotify's top 50 US songs, and No. 4 on its top 200 global chart.

Earlier this month, Bush thanked fans for giving the song a "whole new lease of life" in a statement posted on her website . She shared another statement after her song reached number one, noting that she appreciates how her song is used in a positive way for Max's story.

"The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults. In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now," she wrote.

Bush continued: "By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends ... I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force."

Read the original article on Insider

CELEBRITIES
MUSIC
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Cher
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Kate Bush
WORLD
MUSIC
HOME & GARDEN
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testosterone#Uk Charts#Huffpost
MUSIC
MUSIC
MUSIC
TV SERIES
MUSIC
BEAUTY & FASHION
CELEBRITIES
