David Stearns is one of the best front office minds in all of baseball. There is a reason why the New York Mets have been rumored to be trying to lure him away from Milwaukee. If Stearns’ recent comments about the upcoming trade deadline are any indicator, he could very well leave for a team with an owner who is willing to open his wallet. Despite the Brewers’ inconsistencies at the plate all season, David Stearns admitted to The Athletic that the Brewers will not be large buyers at the deadline.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO