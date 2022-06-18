ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: WVU Picks Up Massive Commitment from 2023 Defensive Lineman

By Schuyler Callihan
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rd5Ui_0gF5K3FG00

Another big get for the Mountaineers.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Justin Benton (6'2", 275 lbs) of Covington, Georgia announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

Benton chose the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

Despite being heavily interested in Georgia, Benton opted to go with WVU - the school that pushed for him the hardest and made he and his family feel "at home."

Benton becomes the third defensive lineman to commit in the class, joining Cameron Jackson and Eamon Smalls .

