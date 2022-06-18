Elmira man arrested for early morning homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning.

According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira.

Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being heard in the 400 block of W. Clinton Street. Upon arrival, police encountered Dennard exiting the residence with an AK-47 rifle. Officers reacted and ordered Dennard to drop the weapon, and he complied.

Further commands were given to Dennard, but he refused to follow them, resulting in him being apprehended through the help of taser deployment.

Officers cleared the residence and located a gunshot victim in one of the bedrooms. They were transported to a local hospital but later died shortly after arrival.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence which was then processed by an Evidence Technician Team. Inside the home, police found two 9mm Glock handguns, one being a ghost gun with a 50-round drum attachment. A Mauser bolt action rifle and numerous clips, magazines, and ammunition were also taken from the residence.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing but can confirm that the incident started from a domestic dispute over property and that there are no further concerns about a potential danger to the community.

Dennard has been charged with murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony, and is being held in Elmira City Lock-Up pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.

Police say the victim will be identified once the family has been able to make the necessary notifications.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elmira Heights Police Department.

18 News will update the story when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.