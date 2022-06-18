ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots Fired At Riverhead Home Twice In Four-Day Span, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Wilson Avenue in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Long Island home twice in a four-day span.

The latest incident in Riverhead happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18.

The Riverhead Police Department was called to respond to a residence located on Wilson Avenue, for a report of a disturbance involving multiple gunshots at the location.

Upon the arrival of Patrol Division units, it was discovered that multiple gunshots struck the residence. No injuries were reported.

Initial interviews of witnesses revealed that a vehicle of an unknown make, model or registration, stopped in front of the home, and occupants of the vehicle began to fire gunshots at the residence, police said.

During the course of the Riverhead PD Detective Division investigation, it was also learned that an additional incident involving gunshots being fired at the same residence also occurred on Wednesday, June 15, but was not reported to police at the time of occurrence.

No injuries were reported in the prior incident as well, but there was also reported damage to the residence and to a vehicle parked at the location as a result of the prior shooting, separate from the most recent reported shooting, police said.

Both shooting incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Long Island#Violent Crime#Patrol Division#Daily Voice
Police Search For Missing Long Island 11-Year-Old

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 11-year-old boy from Long Island who was last seen over the weekend.Joshua Williams was last seen leaving his home on Willow Avenue in Hempstead at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, according to the Nassau County Police DepartmentPolice said Josh…
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Father Arrested for DWI with 2 Children in the Car on Father's Day

On 06/19/22 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Nichols Road near Patchogue Holbrook Road for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Jean Louissaint, 40, of Bayport, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Two children, Louissaint's 9 year-old son and 7 year-old daughter were passengers in the vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
'Suspicious Package' Found In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Hazardous materials crews were investigating a suspicious package in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 on Rondon Avenue in Berlin, initial reports said. The package contained a white substance, according to a report. No other details were...
BERLIN, CT
Report: Police Decide Not To Press Charges In Fox Lane Bullying Incident

Students accused of photographing special needs students using the bathroom at a Northern Westchester high school will not face criminal charges, ABC 7 reports. The Bedford Police Department told the outlet they investigated the incidents at Fox Lane High School and decided against pressing charges, saying it wasn’t what the victims’ families wanted.
BEDFORD, NY
