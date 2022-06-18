Sunny Isles Intracoastal bridge malfunction shuts down westbound traffic

DORAL – Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called out Monday afternoon to the scene a major hazmat situation in Doral.The fire department received a call at 1 p.m. of an unknown chemical leaking from a compressed gas tank connected to a truck.It turned out it was such a hazardous material that it required the highest level alert and crews in full hazmat gear.Fire rescue would only say it was some sort of product used in manufacturing.The driver of truck and another person helping offload it began complaining of symptoms. Both were transported to a local hospital.Four others were close enough to the substance to require decontamination.Crews were able to identify and isolate the hazardous material, and the leak was contained inside the building."The building was evacuated as well as surrounding building," explained Division Chief Marc Shavers. "But we were able to identify with our meter reader that the chemical has not left the building, so it's not outside in the air, it's staying within the building." It took crews roughly five hours to clear out the toxic area.

