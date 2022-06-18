ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Sunny Isles Intracoastal bridge malfunction shuts down westbound traffic

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI - A problem with the Intracoastal bridge has closed westbound traffic on Sunny Isles Boulevard.

Sunny Isles Beach police said the bridge was malfunctioning.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes while crews were working to fix the problem.

