Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governer and a former U.S. Navy Seal, released a shocking new political advertisement Monday in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat. The Republican candidate in the ad called on viewers to go “RINO hunting,” in reference to “Republicans in name only” who, in the 38-second video, he said “feed on corruption.” Greitens claims RINOs are “marked by the stripes of cowardice” and those who join in the hunt will “join the MAGA crew.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO