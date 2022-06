CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. - New variable speed limits in parts of northern Virginia will try to reduce stop-and-go backups and help reduce the risk of crashes, officials say. The new LED signs displaying the variable speed limits have been placed along a 15-mile section of northbound Interstate 95 between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg).

