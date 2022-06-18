ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

2022 AACA Eastern Spring Nationals held in Beckley

By Claudia Sessa
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMa25_0gF5JMy100

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you were not out and about in Beckley on Saturday, you definitely missed an “auto”-ly exciting experience.

The Antique Automobile Club of America held the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals right here in Southern West Virginia. Car enthusiasts from all over the country headed down to our backyard to show off their most prized possessions.

“One hundred fifty people from around the nation,” Stephanie French, the event coordinator, said. “We have some million dollar cars here that are absolutely beautiful and we have cars that you’ll never see again in your lifetime.”

“We are so happy to have the city of Beckley,” 2022 National President of the AACA Wayne Tuck said. “I’ve never been to a show where the mayor comes out and has a special commemorative coin printed just for this event and that really makes us feel special. The people of West Virginia are the most friendly in the world.”

Tuck said the AACA headquarters just finished a 12 million dollar facility in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He added it holds the world’s best automotive library.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Dog Days of Summer preparations underway

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– While the official period doesn’t begin until July, one organization in Greenbrier County got a head start on the dog days of summer. Starting on June 11, 2022, the Greenbrier Humane society will host adoption events and activities around the area. The humane society finally reopened after two years, and while they […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Summer Horse Camp coming to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– If you’re needing something for your kids to do this summer, look no further.Andre Fourie Stables in Bluefield, Virginia is hosting their annual Summer Horse Camp from June 27 through July 1, 2022. The camp is for kids 8 years and above. Campers will not only get to ride horses but also […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNT-TV

Tamarack celebrates West Virginia Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Guests at Tamarack on June 20th got an extra special immersion in West Virginia culture. Tamarack ushered in the state’s 159th birthday with a party. Guests gathered in the courtyard for clog dancing, kids’ activities, and music from the region’s artists. Tamarack directors...
MUSIC
WVNS

Greenbrier Valley Pride kicks off a week of fun and festivities

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Communities across the state and the country take June to celebrate pride month, including the Greenbrier Valley. Some pride organizations hold single-day events, while others scatter events throughout the month. Greenbrier Valley Pride put together “Holler with Pride.” It’s their second annual week-long celebration filled with events for everyone to attend […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wayne, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Beckley, WV
Cars
WVNS

Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With West Virginia’s 159th birthday Monday, we had to take a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly The Pepperoni Roll – first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could eat […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Mallory Airport founder passes away

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mallory Airport in South Charleston announced that its founder Benny Mallory died on Monday. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we let everyone know that Benny peacefully passed away yesterday evening at the age of 91. His impact on the aviation community and the countless number of people on […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowns its queen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowned its Queen and her Royal Court in a pageant Saturday at Capital High School. The Ms. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Queen is Ashlyn Donohew of Evans, West Virginia. The newly crowned queen received a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia State University, courtesy of the WVSU Foundation, along […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Bluefield celebrates Juneteenth

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The city of Bluefield celebrates Juneteenth at Chicory Square downtown on June 20, 2022. The holiday is to celebrate of the end of slavery in every state. Monday’s event took around 3 months to organize. Community members say the event is phenomenal for the city of Bluefield. “It is a celebration for […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Mullens unveils new statues to honor coal miners

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One community in Wyoming County spent the Mountain State’s birthday celebrating the men and women who made the state what it is today. Coal mining plays a major role in the City of Mullens’s history and the Mountain State itself. So as the city of Mullens celebrated the state’s birthday, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Virginia trucker says his truck was shot in last week’s I-79 incident in Weston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia trucker is recounting his encounter with a gunman on I-79 as he passed through West Virginia last week. Justin Gilbert, a truck driver from Dublin, Va., just happened to be passing Exit 99 at Weston on I-79 moments after the driver of a silver SUV pulled sideways on the highway and blocked northbound traffic.
WESTON, WV
WVNS

Ansted honors hometown heritage with weekend long festival

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State is full of rich history and one local town celebrated their heritage this weekend. Executive director of the festival, Stephen Eades, said Ansted’s been located on Route 69 since around the 1890’s. This weekend, the town was home to roughly 4,000 people, according to Eades, all honoring the […]
ANSTED, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Spinners replace The Temptations in Charleston Sternwheel Regatta lineup

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta’s concert lineup has changed. Instead of the originally-scheduled group The Temptations, The Spinners will now be the main act on Friday, July 1. The Sternwheel Regatta Commission said that the Temptations could not fulfill their part of the contract because they canceled part of their summer tour. The Spinners […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

A look back at the WV centennial celebration of 1963 in Summers Co.

Picture it: Summer 1963. The sky had that perfect shade of blue. Fireflies are lighting up the night sky as if the air is alive. The weather is hot but so is the fun. As West Virginia prepared to celebrate its hundredth birthday, Summers County was sure to join in on the festivities. Souvenirs were everywhere, ranging from collector plates to whimsical shaving permit buttons. My Dad often spoke about the centennial parade and all the fun that went with it. He and a bunch of his friends decided to participate in the parade. The theme was nostalgia from 100 years ago...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Babcock State Park is site of “Almost Heaven” swing

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–At Babcock State Park in Fayette County, visitors may now take a seat in the Almost Heaven swing and pose for a picture or just enjoy the sway and the breeze. The swing is situated near the Glade Creek Gristmill. It is one of nine “larger-than-life” swings that the West Virginia Department […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy