Mauga Rumored as Overwatch 2 Hero Following Junker Queen

By Daniel McMahon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rumors suggest Mauga may...

Apex Legends Pro Aceu Flips Stance on Hitscan Seer

Apex Legends professional player Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn recently went live ranking the different characters in-game according to their usefulness. Previously, aceu has referred to Seer as useless when it came to a true competitive match space. He explained that Seer was only good for “third-partying” — or cleaning up a mess made by two teams following a firefight. Now, however, in what appears to be a major flip in opinion, aceu ranked Seer over Bloodhound in terms of value to a team composition.
VIDEO GAMES
League of Legends Reveals Nilah's Abilities

Riot Games shared details on League of Legends' newest champion, Nilah, this week to show what the atypical bot laner can do. This includes a full rundown of her abilities which show that even though players will try to take her to other lanes, Riot clearly intends for her to be played in the bottom lane alongside another champion. With Nilah's kit now revealed, the champion should soon be available on the test servers for players to try out for themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Technology
Overwatch
Even After Spending $6000 in Diablo Immortal, Gamer Does Not Get Any 5-Star Legendary Gems

Free-to-play games are the ones that allow the players to experience the game without making them pay any money up front, but the developers still need to make some sort of income through their title. Here's where in-game purchases come in and sometimes the developers make these systems warped in order to get their money back. Diablo Immortal is a game that is infamous for following the same structure and one player learned that in the most painful way.
VIDEO GAMES
When does League’s 2022 Star Guardian event begin?

Get ready to shine bright, League of Legends fans. Riot Games is bringing summoners back to the city of Valoran with a new Star Guardian event for the summer. In a new trailer, Riot gave a glimpse into some of the visuals fans could expect to see, including some Easter eggs pertaining to some of the members of the group. It was an impressive display from the animation team, who has fans clamoring for another animated series after showing off their capability to create beautiful aesthetics through modern anime art styles.
VIDEO GAMES
League of Legends’ Star Guardian 2022 event coming next month

Riot Games has teased League of Legends’ next in-game event, Star Guardians. Fans should prepare for a classic League skin line to return to the forefront of the game next month. The Star Guardian 2022 event will begin on July 14, according to an official teaser trailer released by Riot earlier today.
VIDEO GAMES
Blizzard starts pre-orders for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Blizzard kicked off pre-order availability for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight today after initially refraining from doing so when the expansion was revealed in April. In the past, the publisher has used BlizzCon and reveal events to promote pre-orders for upcoming expansions. But this time, Blizzard held off on starting pre-orders, or even announcing a release timeline, when the game was revealed a couple of months ago.
VIDEO GAMES
How to Unlock Super Styles Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp and Auric Blaze Skins in Fortnite

Super Level Styles, or just Super Styles, including Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp, and Auric Blaze, have arrived with Fortnite's Chapter 3 : Season 3's newest update, v21.10. The Super Styles, put plainly, are alternate ways for players to wear featured skins available through the game's Battle Pass. All of the Super Styles have a shiny metallic effect in common, with Platinum rift appearing silver, reminiscent of Metal Mario, albeit perhaps with a little more bling. The Auric Blaze and Lapis Slurp styles appear as reflective gold and blue metal. respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
Attention: Women Esports Casters & Analysts Have Entered The Chat

Last month, if you tuned into week two of the Overwatch League’s (OWL) Kickoff Clash Qualifier, you might have seen something different. And for most of the five-hour event, you would’ve heard something different as well: OWL’s first all-women commentator team for a North American broadcast. “It was kind of something that I didn't think about at the time,” Victoria “VikkiKitty” Perez tells Refinery29. “After the cast was done, it was a really nice little surprise.”
VIDEO GAMES
TFT Set 7: Ragewing Build Guide

Ragewing is one of the Traits in TFT Set 7. For those looking for some help, here's how to build it. Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7 has introduced dozens of different sets, meaning it can be close to impossible to remember every Trait and how to build every character in each build. Ragewing is one of the strongest Traits in the recent set–here's which characters it includes, and what items players should use on each one.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortnite Vibin Quests and Rewards in Chapter 3 Season 3

Here is the list of the Vibin Quests and rewards for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Quests can be a great way to earn extra XP and rewards while immersing yourself in the lore of Fortnite's new season. For holders of the Battle Pass, it would be a shame not to complete them all. Why spend the time and money not to get the most out of it, right?
VIDEO GAMES
