Yazoo City, MS

City shuts down Yazoo City pool hall after shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Yazoo City leaders have decided to shut down Junior’s Bar and Lounge following a s hooting at the business that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5.

The Yazoo Herald reported the pool hall, owned by Roy Harrington Jr., has been shut down for three years and its privilege license has been revoked for allegedly violating a city ordinance about operational hours. Police Chief Kenny Hampton is also working with the fire marshal to pursue public endangerment charges for allegedly having the building’s doors locked during the shooting.

The city ordinance states the business is supposed to close at 1:00 a.m., and no one should be on the premises after 1:30 a.m. However, the pool hall was allegedly still open at 4:15 a.m. when the shooting happened. Additionally, Hampton said the business violated the ordinance again a week after the shooting.

According to the newspaper, the decision was made by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen following Hampton’s recommendation.

“This is the first of many moves we plan on making to clean up the city and restore order. We had to make a strong message that we must do things by the books for at least the next four years,” said Hampton.

WJTV 12

