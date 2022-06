The Minnesota Timberwolves are seeking frontcourt depth this offseason and have discussed a potential trade for Clint Capela, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Capela has spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and signed a two-year, $45.9 million extension last September that keeps him under contract through 2024-25. The 28-year-old took a step back after signing the deal, averaging 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 2021-22.

